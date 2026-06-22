BM Birla Heart Hospital Strengthens Cardiac Surgery Programme with Introduction of Robotic-Assisted Cardiac Surgery

CK Birla Hospitals – BM Birla Heart Hospital, Kolkata, has further strengthened its position as one of Eastern India’s leading centres for advanced and complex cardiac care with the introduction of robotic-assisted cardiac surgery. The announcement was made at a press conference attended by the hospital’s leadership, cardiac surgery team, and patients who recently underwent the procedure. Cardiac surgery has witnessed significant technological advancements over the last decade, with robotic-assisted procedures emerging as one of the most important developments in minimally invasive heart care.

Unlike conventional open-heart surgery, robotic-assisted cardiac surgery is performed through small incisions using surgeon-controlled robotic instruments and high-definition three-dimensional visualization. The technology is increasingly being adopted worldwide because of its potential benefits for patients. By avoiding large chest incisions in selected cases, robotic-assisted cardiac surgery can help reduce surgical trauma, minimize blood loss, lower post-operative pain, decrease the risk of wound-related complications, and enable faster recovery. Patients often experience shorter hospital stays and an earlier return to their normal daily activities compared to conventional surgical approaches. From the surgeons’ perspective, the technology offers enhanced precision and dexterity, allowing them to operate in confined spaces with exceptional accuracy.

Dr Soumya Guha, Robotic Cardiac Surgeon, BM Birla Heart Hospital, who has performed robotic cardiac surgical procedures said, “The visualisation and instrument control that robotic assistance provides changes what is technically achievable, particularly in cases where the operative anatomy is complex and the space available is limited. Across the cases completed so far, the outcomes have been consistent with what the technology is designed to deliver, and the patient recovery experience has been meaningfully different from what open surgery produces.“

Dr Manoj Daga, Director, Cardiac Surgery, BM Birla Heart Hospital, said, “Eastern India carries a significant burden of cardiac disease, and the patients in this region have historically had to travel considerable distances for procedures that require advanced surgical infrastructure. The addition of robotic cardiac surgery to our programme means that level of care is now available here. Our focus has been on building a comprehensive cardiac surgery programme capable of handling the most complex cases while improving precision, recovery, and overall patient outcomes, and this is an important step in that direction.”

Mr. Supratik De Sarkar, Regional Head, CK Birla Hospitals- BM Birla Heart Hospital (Kolkata) and Jaipur said, “BM Birla Heart Hospital has built its reputation on managing cases that require specialist cardiac expertise, and the addition of robotic cardiac surgery strengthens that position in a meaningful way. Eastern India has long needed a centre that can handle the full complexity of advanced cardiac cases without patients having to look outside the region. The investment we have made in this programme reflects that commitment. We want referring doctors, patients, and families across this region to know that when a cardiac case is complex, this is where it can be brought. That is the standard we are working toward, and robotic surgery is part of how we get there.“

With the introduction of robotic-assisted cardiac surgery, BM Birla Heart Hospital aims to further strengthen its role as a regional referral centre for complex cardiac procedures, offering patients in Eastern India access to globally benchmarked surgical technologies closer to home.

About BM Birla Heart Hospital

BM Birla Heart Hospital is part of the CK Birla Hispitals, one of Kolkata’s most established healthcare institutions with decades of service to the city and the broader Eastern India region. The hospital’s cardiac programme has grown consistently in both clinical capability and case complexity, and the introduction of robotic-assisted surgery marks the next phase of that development. The hospital remains committed to ensuring that patients in this region have access to the most advanced cardiac care available, managed by teams with the expertise to deliver it.

About the CKA Birla Group

The CKA Birla Group, is an Indian multinational conglomerate with a multibillion-dollar revenue. With over 35,000 employees, the group operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities across India and the world, with a presence in diverse sectors including technology, automotive, home and building and healthcare.