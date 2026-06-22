Internal Audit Must Lead Trust and Governance in the Age of AI, Declares Governor at Joint Audit Conclave 2026

Emphasising that the future belongs not merely to institutions that digitise faster but to those that digitise responsibly, His Excellency Shri Ravindra Narayan Ravi, Honourable Governor of West Bengal, today called upon the internal audit profession to emerge as a strategic pillar of trust, accountability and governance in the era of Artificial Intelligence.

The Governor was addressing the Joint Audit Conclave 2026, organised by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) India – Calcutta Chapter in association with ICAI, ICMAI, ICSI and ISACA at Novotel Kolkata. The conclave was themed “Internal Audit: Trust, Technology & Transformative Governance” with the sub-theme “Redefining IA – AI as Strategic Compass.”

“Trust is the foundation upon which institutions stand. Technology is reshaping how institutions function, while transformative governance guides responsible progress. The challenge before organisations today is to remain innovative and efficient while preserving ethics, transparency and public trust,” the Governor said.

The Governor observed that internal audit has evolved from a compliance-focused function into a strategic pillar strengthening governance, improving accountability and building stakeholder confidence. Referring to Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, he underscored that while technology creates capability, it must be accompanied by sound judgment and ethical responsibility.

AI Reshaping Audit Landscape

CA Abin Mukhopadhyay, President of IIA India – Calcutta Chapter, noted that internal audit is undergoing one of the most significant transformations in its history. “Boards and management increasingly expect auditors to provide strategic insights, assess emerging risks and support informed decision-making. Artificial Intelligence is redefining how organisations operate, and internal auditors must be equipped to evaluate both the opportunities and risks associated with these technologies,” he said.

CA Debashis Ghosh, Senior Vice President, IIA India, highlighted that the convergence of trust, technology and transformative governance is reshaping the future of internal audit. He noted that emerging technologies including AI and data analytics are redefining assurance and risk management practices, while strong governance remains essential for sustainable success. He emphasised that internal audit must evolve into a trusted strategic advisor capable of helping organisations navigate digital disruption and emerging risks.

CA Subhash Chandra Saraf, Chairman of the Conference Committee, highlighted the growing complexity of the business environment driven by rapid technological advancements, evolving regulations and increasing governance expectations. He reiterated IIA’s commitment to advancing the profession through the Global Internal Audit Standards, noting that internal audit has become an indispensable management tool for strengthening controls and building organisational trust.

Wide-Ranging Deliberations

The conclave brought together senior professionals from internal audit, finance, risk management, governance, compliance, information security and technology domains. Through keynote addresses, technical sessions and panel discussions, participants explored AI-enabled auditing, cyber resilience, ESG assurance, digital governance and emerging regulatory expectations.

A souvenir publication featuring thought leadership perspectives from eminent professionals and industry leaders was released at the event under the editorship of Mr. Suman Chaudhuri, Past President and Board of Governors Member of IIA India – Calcutta Chapter.

The deliberations underscored the importance of continuous learning, technological adoption and collaboration among governance, risk and assurance professionals to strengthen organisational resilience. The conclave reinforced the growing recognition of internal audit as a strategic enabler of institutional excellence — supporting organisations in becoming adaptive without losing discipline, efficient without sacrificing transparency and innovative without compromising ethical values.

About IIA India – Calcutta Chapter

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, USA, is the global authority on internal auditing, serving over 200,000 members across more than 190 countries. Founded in 1941, it offers globally recognised certifications including the CIA, CRMA, QIAL, CPEA and CPSA. In India, IIA operates through IIA India, a not-for-profit professional body with chapters across major cities. The IIA India – Calcutta Chapter, established in 1974, actively promotes professional excellence through conferences, conclaves, training programmes, seminars and knowledge-sharing initiatives.