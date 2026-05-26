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Why Josh Inglis will captain Australia for upcoming ODI series in Pakistan?

Marsh reported discomfort on his ankle and was ultimately ruled out of the entire series. The 34-year-old has had a history ankle injuries and that’s why the Australian management did not want to take any risks

Australia’s Josh Inglis running between the wickets during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Monday, February 16, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Australian wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis will captain the Aussies in their upcoming away white-ball series in Pakistan, starting in 5 days’ time. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was initially supposed to lead the side but he has been ruled out of the entire tour due to an ankle injury, most probably picked up during the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Mitchell Marsh flew back home on May 20th after playing his last game for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Rajasthan Royals the previous day. He subsequently missed LSG’s final league game against the Punjab Kings in order to get a breather before flying to Pakistan for the 3-match ODI series.

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However, Marsh reported discomfort on his ankle and was ultimately ruled out of the entire series. The 34-year-old has had a history ankle injuries and that’s why the Australian management did not want to take any chances.

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In his absence, Marsh’s LSG teammate Josh Inglis, who joined the Lucknow camp late due to his marriage, will lead Australia across the 3 one-days. Inglis is the 4th choice captain and he has previously led the Aussies in 3 T20Is and 1 ODI against Pakistan.

The right-hand wicket-keeper batter is coming on the back of an explosive stint with LSG, smashing 266 runs in just 5 matches with 3 half-centuries at a strike rate of 186. He was a major reason behind Lucknow’s late season victories and Inglis will be hoping to carry that momentum against Pakistan now.

The reigning ODI champions, who will visit Bangladesh next for 3 ODIs and T20Is each, are without most of their senior figures like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Mitchell Marsh’s presence would have added a little more experience to the side but his departure means Australia will have to play with a relatively younger and inexperienced side.

Marsh’s direct replacement has not been named yet but Cooper Connolly, who is set to feature in the Bangladesh white-ball tour, is expected to fly to Pakistan after finishing the IPL 2026 season with Punjab Kings.

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The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia will take place on Saturday, May 30, followed by 2nd and 3rd matches taking place on June 2 and 4.

Australia’s squad for 3 ODIs against Pakistan

Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK/C), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.











