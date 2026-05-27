According to the airline, Flight AI173 was carrying around 230 passengers. It was operating from Delhi to San Francisco, and returned to Delhi in accordance with laid-down safety procedures.





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Air India’s San Francisco-bound plane faces technical issue, returns to Delhi after 8 hours in the air(Representational Image)





An Air India flight bound for San Francisco returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning after remaining airborne for over eight hours due to a technical issue, the airline said. According to the airline, Flight AI173 was carrying around 230 passengers. It was operating from Delhi to San Francisco, and returned to Delhi in accordance with laid-down safety procedures. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 777-300 ER. In a statement, the airline stated, “The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India’s safety standards.”