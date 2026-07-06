India’s tour of England: Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Kumar Reddy for 3-match ODI series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube as a replacement for the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. The series is scheduled to begin on July 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the entire tour as he continues his recovery from a quadriceps injury. The 23-year-old all-rounder initially picked up the injury during the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai.

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The medical staff at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence has not yet established a definite timeline for his return to competitive cricket. This injury setback is a major blow for Reddy, as the ongoing rehabilitation has also forced him to miss the T20I assignments against Ireland and England, along with the upcoming three-match T20I tour of Zimbabwe.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that Shivam Dube, who is currently with the Indian squad in England for the five-match T20I series, will stay back to join the ODI setup. Dube brings plenty of international experience to the squad, having been a part of two T20 World Cup-winning campaigns.

This selection marks a return to the 50-over format for the Chennai Super Kings star, who last played an ODI for India against Sri Lanka in Colombo back in August 2024. Following the conclusion of the England ODIs on July 19 at Lord’s, Dube is set to travel directly to Harare for India’s T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The updated 15-man Indian squad for the England ODIs features Shubman Gill as captain, alongside senior figures Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, with Dube filling the vacant all-rounder slot.

India’s updated squad for 3-match ODI series against England

India’s updated ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube