Twisha Sharma Case: Giribala Singh anticipatory bail quashed by MP High Court

“Finally justice is done in the Twisha case,” senior advocate Anurag Shrivastava, who is representing the victim’s family told PTI over phone.





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Giribala Singh: Twisha Sharma’s Mother-in-Law





New Delhi: In a significant development, the single bench of High Court Justice Devnarayan Mishra has cancelled the anticipatory bail granted by the Bhopal court to former judge Giribala Singh. It is important to note that the order, which had been reserved on Wednesday after nearly two hours and 45 minutes of arguments, was released after 1 am on Thursday night. In fact, the court had already made it clear at 5:20 pm on Wednesday that it would pass the order.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the CBSE filed applications seeking to be made a party in both cases and for amendments, which were accepted by the court. The matter is related to the suspicious death of Twisha Sharma and allegations of dowry harassment. Twisha had married advocate Samarth Singh, the son of Giribala Singh, on December 9, 2025.

What Did The Order Say?

In its 17-page order, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra said, “In the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh), the anticipatory bail order dated May 15, 2026 passed by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal for the offences punishable under the Sections 80(2), 85, 3(5) of BNS, 2023 and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hearby quashed.”

The applications filed for the cancellation of Giribala Singh’s bail have been allowed by the high court. The anticipatory bail granted by the sessions court has been quashed.

“Finally justice is done in the Twisha case,” senior advocate Anurag Shrivastava, who is representing the victim’s family told PTI over phone.

“As Giribala was in judicial service for 36 years… if she has any respect towards law, I think wisdom should prevail over her mind and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the investigating agency in any further investigation,” Shrivastava said.

Here are some of the key details:

Twisha Sharma died on May 12, 2026, after being found hanging.

An FIR was later registered at Katara Hills police station.

The 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal had granted anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh, which was subsequently challenged.

Representing the deceased’s father, it was argued that WhatsApp chats revealed harassment by the husband and in-laws, suspicion over the pregnancy, and pressure on Twisha to undergo an abortion.

It was alleged that the in-laws were mentally harassing the deceased and questioning her character.

It was also claimed that after securing bail, Giribala Singh held a press conference in an attempt to tarnish the deceased’s image.

The prosecution told the court that the post-mortem revealed six additional injuries on the body apart from hanging.

The AIIMS report stated that these injuries were not caused while lowering the body or during transport to the hospital.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the state government argued that the investigation is still at an early stage and that custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary. The High Court observed that the trial court had not adequately considered the available evidence and witness statements.

The High Court further noted that WhatsApp chats and witness statements also contain clear allegations against the mother-in-law, Giribala Singh. It also held that after being granted bail, the accused had not cooperated with the investigation. Citing several Supreme Court judgments, the High Court said that bail orders can be set aside if they are based on a disregard of facts.