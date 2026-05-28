The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that cows and calves are not slaughtered in the state on the eve of Bakrid or any other day.





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Madras HC bans cow slaughter, says cow sacrifice not essential to Bakrid | Image: ANI





Madras High Court Orders Statewide Ban: In a major decision, the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary measures and make sure that no cow or calf slaughter is performed on the eve of Bakrid or any other day in the southern state. The bench directed the Chief Secretary and the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to ensure strict implementation of its order across Tamil Nadu.

What Did Madras High Court Say?

The Bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan instructed the state government to issue suitable instructions to ensure that there is no breach of the order.

“We allow this writ petition with a direction to the State of Tamil Nadu to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day,” the bench said.