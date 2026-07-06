Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Chevrons defend 141 to shock Bangla Tigers by 25 runs in Harare

Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning 25-run victory over Bangladesh in the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. In a low-scoring thriller dominated entirely by bowlers from both sides, the hosts successfully defended a small total of 141 to surprise the visitors.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first under helpful conditions. The decision paid immediate dividends as their pace attack ripped through the Zimbabwean batting lineup.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana was the star of the innings, producing an exceptional spell of fast bowling. Rana dismantled the hosts’ top and middle order with ease, finishing with remarkable career-best figures of 6 for 21 in his 10 overs.

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Zimbabwe found themselves in deep trouble, reeling at 70 for 8 and staring at an embarrassing total. However, the lower order showed great fighting spirit. Newman Nyamhuri scored a crucial 33 off 51 balls, while captain Richard Ngarava contributed a valuable 27.

Their stubborn ninth-wicket partnership helped push Zimbabwe to a total of 141 before they were bowled out in 36.4 overs. Taskin Ahmed also chipped in with two wickets for Bangladesh.

Chasing a modest target of 142, Bangladesh were expected to win comfortably, but the Zimbabwean bowlers had other plans. They hit back early during the powerplay, removing the top order quickly. Openers Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar fell cheaply, and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed for just 3 runs, leaving Bangladesh struggling at 17 for 3.

Towhid Hridoy tried to anchor the chase with a patient 25, and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan top-scored for the visitors with 31 runs. However, they lacked support from the other end as Zimbabwe kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Brad Evans was brilliant with the ball, picking up 3 for 34, while skipper Richard Ngarava led from the front with 3 for 31.

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Blessing Muzarabani and Newman Nyamhuri also picked up two wickets each to maintain relentless pressure. Bangladesh’s lower order collapsed completely under the lights, and the team was finally bundled out for 116 runs in 33.1 overs. Nyamhuri was named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance, scoring 33 runs and taking 2 for 22, sealing a memorable win for Zimbabwe.