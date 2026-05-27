From nostalgia to outrage: Why Varun Dhawan’s ‘Chunari Chunari’ remix sparked backlash online

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’s Chunari Chunari song featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde has not only sparked trolling but has also generated discussion around the film itself.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/from-nostalgia-to-outrage-why-varun-dhawans-chunari-chunari-remix-sparked-backlash-online-8427903/ Copy









Chunari Chunari (PC- YouTube)





The superhit 90s song Chunari Chunari is back in a new avatar, but this time, instead of winning hearts, it has sparked a debate on social media. The iconic track has been remixed for the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. As soon as the song was released, internet users began comparing it directly with the original version featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in Biwi No. 1.

The original song was released in 1999 and is considered one of the most iconic songs of its era. The colourful sets, Salman Khan’s style, and Sushmita Sen’s screen presence made the song unforgettable. Fans were excited when the makers decided to recreate the track in a contemporary style. However, after its release, many social media users expressed disappointment, saying that the magic of the original song could not be recreated.

Watch Chunari Chunari song:





Many users commented that repeatedly experimenting with classic songs is becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest mistakes. Some said the soul of old songs has been ruined, while others called the pairing of Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen “unbeatable.”

YouTube and Instagram have also been flooded with memes and troll posts about the recreated track. One user wrote, “This song has taken a toll.”

However, the song has not only sparked trolling but has also generated discussion around the film itself. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is believed to be filmmaker David Dhawan’s last directorial venture. After entertaining audiences for decades with his comedy films, Dhawan may step away from directing after this project. As a result, the film has already created significant buzz among audiences.

Also Read: Salman Khan takes funny dig at Varun Dhawan for recreating his song Chunari Chunari amid controversy: ‘Mera ek aur…’

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan has previously been part of remakes of several old songs and films associated with Salman Khan. This is why netizens jokingly said that Varun is now carrying forward Salman Khan’s legacy.

Watch Origianl Chunari Chunari song:



Also Read: Inside photos of Varun Dhawan’s luxurious home in Mumbai’s prime locality worth Rs…: Huge dining room, luxurious décor and more

Recently, at an event, Salman himself jokingly remarked that Varun had taken yet another one of his songs. The comment left the audience laughing, while Varun was seen smiling at the remark.

The film stars Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Manish Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, and Chunky Pandey also play pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on June 5, 2026.