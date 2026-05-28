Kartavya child actor, who featured with Saif Ali Khan, becomes India’s most popular star, beats Vijay, Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan, name is…

A new wave of audience engagement has reshaped India’s celebrity rankings, placing a young actor in the spotlight and sparking conversations about shifting fan preferences across film industries.





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The most popular child actor from Saif Ali Khan’s recent film (PC: Twitter)





In a surprising turn on India’s digital popularity charts, a young actor has suddenly climbed to the top spot, leaving behind some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. The latest IMDb weekly ranking has created a buzz online as it placed a child actor ahead of global giants like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay and Jr NTR. The update has caught attention because the list is usually dominated by established celebrities whose films are currently trending in theatres or on streaming platforms. This time, however, a fresh face has taken over the spotlight and sparked curiosity across social media platforms.

How a child actor became India’s most searched star?

The IMDb Most Popular Celebrities list is based on page views and user interest which often reflects what audiences are currently watching and searching online. In the latest ranking, Yudhvir Ahlawat has secured the number one position. He was recently seen in Kartavya, a Netflix crime drama starring Saif Ali Khan. His role as a teenager caught in a dangerous situation received strong attention, which quickly increased searches for his profile. The film was released on May 15, 2026 and since then, interest in the young actor has steadily grown.

See the complete list of IMDb Most Popular Celebrities here

Kartavya performance that changed everything

Yudhvir Ahlawat plays a 14-year-old boy in Kartavya who is drawn into a serious crime situation and becomes central to the story. Saif Ali Khan’s character, a police officer, is assigned to protect him while dealing with rising tensions and moral challenges. The film also features Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra and explores themes of caste conflict honour pressure and emotional struggle.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan returns in uniform for Kartavya after Sacred Games – See first look

From Haryana to national recognition

Before Kartavya Yudhvir Ahlawat began his journey in films with Saand Ki Aankh in 2019. He later appeared in Love Hostel and the web series Co Ed which helped him gain experience in different roles. Despite his youthful appearance he has previously clarified in interviews that he is not a minor. His growing body of work has slowly built attention but Kartavya has now pushed him into mainstream recognition.

Why he topped IMDb India rankings?

The surge in popularity can be linked directly to increased searches after Kartavya began streaming on Netflix. Audiences showed strong interest in his character, which led to a spike in his IMDb profile views.

This digital traction helped him surpass well-known stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was at number three after her stunning Cannes appearance; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, who ranked fourth following discussions around his political rise and film career; Jr NTR, who stood at number 24; and Shah Rukh Khan, who did not appear in the top 30 this week. Interestingly, the second position has been awarded to the current sensation Ambrish Verma for his iconic work in Sapne Vs Everyone: Season 2.