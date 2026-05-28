LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.





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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI





LPG, PNG Prices Today: The back-to-back hikes in petrol, diesel and CNG in the past 15 days have increased concerns of a possible hike in LPG gas prices as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to face heavy losses due to the rising cost of crude oil in the global oil market. The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) four times this month, with cumulative increases of around Rs 7.5 per litre.