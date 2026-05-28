Shamita Shetty gives befitting reply to critics questioning her unmarried status at 47: 'Aapne kya ukhaad liya?'

Shamita Shetty criticised what she called a patriarchal and male-dominated mindset, questioning why society still judges single women based on their age and marital status.





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Shamita Shetty (PC- Instagram)





Actress Shamita Shetty has strongly responded to social media users who criticised her age and marital status. In a candid and unapologetic Instagram story, the actress called out the regressive mindset behind such comments and urged people to stop judging women based on their personal choices. Reacting to remarks about her changing appearance with age, Shamita wrote, “Yes, I will look different. Things change with time – that’s the natural way of life. Nothing stays forever, including physical appearance. But for my age, I am healthy, fit, and happy, with a grateful heart for all that the Almighty has given me, and that’s all that matters to me.”

Shamita Shetty also strongly reacted to comments about not getting married “on time.” Calling out what she described as a patriarchal and male-centric mindset, the actress questioned why society continues to judge single women based on marriage and age. She wrote, “What have you achieved by getting married? And why do people follow single women only to age-shame them and force outdated thinking on them? If you have a problem, please unfollow me.”

Shamita made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Mohabbatein, directed by Aditya Chopra. She received the IIFA Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film. Although she later appeared in movies like Fareb and Zeher, she could not maintain the same level of success in films.

In recent years, however, Shamita gained a fresh fan following through reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss OTT, and Bigg Boss 15.

Also read: Meet actress, 46, still single, whose superstar sister is looking for her perfect groom, her name is…

Shamita Shetty dated Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss house

Shamita Shetty met Raqesh Bapat inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. They quickly grew close during the show, and fans loved watching their bond develop. After the show ended, their relationship continued in the real world as well. They were seen together at events and on social media, and would often display affection for one another publicly. For the first time, Shamita’s relationship was open and public, and she seemed happy. However, by March 2022, breakup rumours surfaced. Initially, Shamita responded by saying they were still in touch, both personally and professionally. But soon she confirmed that they had broken up some time ago.

Also Read: When Akshay Kumar almost married this actress; Suneel Darshan reveals ‘conditions’ that ended…