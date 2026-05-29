BREAKING: Rishabh Pant QUITS Lucknow Super Giants captaincy after disastrous IPL 2026 season

Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants had finished in 10th place in the IPL 2026 season after losing 10 out of 14 matches.





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Rishabh Pant has decided to step down as LSG captain. (Photo: IANS)





Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has announced his decision to step down from captaincy of Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants team after a disastrous IPL 2026 season. Pant’s LSG finished in 10th and last place on the Points Table after losing 10 out of 14 matches in the league. LSG announced Pant’s decision on a social media post on Friday.

Pant, who is currently the most expensive player in the IPL 2026 season with a salary of Rs 27 crore, has stepped down as LSG skipper after a couple of season. The Delhi wicketkeeper had replaced KL Rahul as captain in the IPL 2025 season.

(More to come)