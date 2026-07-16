Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: The NEET paper leak issue appears to be escalating. Alleging irregularities in the exam, Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike for the 21st consecutive day on Thursday, July 16, 2026. People are urging him to end his strike, while he has issued a strong appeal to the public.







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Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike enters 19th day, will he be ‘forced to break fast’? HC to decide today





Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike: Several petitions have been filed in the court seeking directions to make activist Sonam Wangchuk eat, who has been fasting for the past 18 days. However, Wangchuk has ruled out ending his indefinite hunger strike despite appeals from political leaders and supporters, saying breaking the fast without any response from the government would send the wrong message.

The Delhi High Court is expected to hear the pleas on Thursday.

“If I eat, what message will go? The message to the government will be that there is no need for accountability. Protesters sit and leave…” said Wangchuk and asked what would change if he ended the fast.

In a video message shared late on Wednesday night — day 18 of his hunger strike, Wangchuk said, “I have received thousands of messages asking me to break my fast. Many senior politicians have come to me and spoken to me with love and concern.”

I’m Not in good shape but not so bad either…

Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July… Peaceful March to the Parliament.#cockroachjanataparty #jantarmantar #cjpprotest #chalosansad pic.twitter.com/QZ6VyxVMAR — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 15, 2026

‘Won’t die in two-four days’

“My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days,” he said.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and has called for a Parliament march on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon session.

Demonstration at Jantar Mantar from June 20

It is noteworthy that the CJP is leading this protest, which has been ongoing at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since June 20th. The organization is demanding that the Union Education Minister resign, taking responsibility for the alleged irregularities in NEET and other competitive examinations. A march to Parliament has been announced on July 20th to press this demand. Several opposition leaders have also appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, citing his health.