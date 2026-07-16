Before signing a rental agreement tenant should read every clause carefully. A few minutes of checking the details can help avoid misunderstandings, legal issues and unexpected expenses later.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/renting-a-house-in-2026-rental-agreement-mistakes-every-tenant-should-check-before-signing-check-list-8475401/ Copy









कैश में किराया देते समय क्या ध्यान रखें?







Renting a house is not just about finding a good home in the right location. Before you sign the rental agreement, it is important to read every detail carefully. The agreement explains your rights and responsibilities as a tenant, and missing even a small point could lead to problems later.

Check what is included in the rent. Find out whether you have to pay separately for electricity, water, internet, maintenance charges or parking. Also ask how much the security deposit is, when it will be returned, and under what conditions the landlord can deduct money from it.

You should also understand the rules for renewing the lease, ending the agreement early, and who will be responsible for repairs and maintenance during your stay.

These details may not seem important when you are signing the lease, but they can save you from unnecessary expenses and disputes in the future. If anything in the agreement is confusing, ask the landlord or property agent to explain it before signing. Spending a little extra time now can help you avoid bigger problems later.

Common mistakes to avoid in a rental agreement

Before signing a rental agreement tenant should read every clause carefully. A few minutes of checking the details can help avoid misunderstandings, legal issues and unexpected expenses later.

1. Check the details of both parties

Make sure the names, addresses and identity details of both the landlord and the tenant are correct. The property’s address and other important information should also be mentioned clearly to avoid confusion in the future.

2. House rules and eviction conditions

The agreement should clearly state what is allowed and what is not. For example, breaking society rules, not paying rent for two or more consecutive months, or carrying out illegal activities inside the property may become grounds for eviction. It should also mention how much notice the landlord must give before asking the tenant to vacate the property.

3. Understand the lock-in period and notice period

Before signing, make sure you understand the lock-in period. This is the minimum time a tenant must stay in the property before ending the agreement. Depending on the lease, it may range from one to six months or more.

The agreement should also clearly mention the notice period. If the tenant plans to move out, they must inform the landlord in advance. This gives the landlord enough time to find a new tenant and helps both sides avoid unnecessary disputes.

4. Rent and payment terms

The rental agreement should clearly state the monthly rent, the due date for payment, and what is included in the rent. It should also mention who will pay maintenance charges and the accepted payment methods, such as bank transfer, UPI, cheque or cash. If there is a late payment fee or penalty, that should also be clearly written in the agreement.

5. Define repair and maintenance responsibilities

The agreement should explain who is responsible for repairs while the property is occupied. Minor repairs, such as fixing leaking taps or replacing light switches, should be separated from major repairs like plumbing issues or structural damage. It should also mention who will bear the cost of these repairs.

6. Details about security deposit

The agreement should clearly mention the security deposit amount, the situations in which deductions can be made, and how long it will take for the deposit to be refunded after the tenant moves out. It should also specify whether charges for painting, cleaning or property damage will be deducted. Clear terms help prevent disputes at the end of the tenancy.