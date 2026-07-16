The Food and Drug Administration has taken action against the shop owned by Siya Goyal, the family of the Ketan Agarwal murder accused, and ordered the business to be shut down. Goods worth ₹8.14 lakh have been seized for violating food safety regulations.





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More trouble for Siya Goyal’s family, accused in Ketan Agarwal murder case, now family business to suffer due to…





The family of Siya Goyal, the jailed prime accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, has been hit with another setback. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against Siya’s family’s spice and dried fruit shop, issuing a notice to close the business until further notice.

According to officials, BG Goyal & Company, a firm located in the Market Yard area of ​​Pune, is owned by Siya Goyal’s family. A team from the FDA recently inspected the store and found violations of food safety regulations. During the inspection, officials took samples of four products, including turmeric powder, sesame seeds, and soybean chunks, under the “Sant” and “Sadhu” brands, for testing. Approximately 4,172 kilograms of food items, valued at ₹8.14 lakh, were also seized.

The FDA stated that the store did not properly comply with food labeling regulations. It also found signs of potential adulteration in some products and violations of mandatory provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. The investigation also revealed that required licensing information had not been updated in a timely manner. The FDA, taking this matter seriously, has directed the firm to close its operations until further notice. Officials say further action will be decided upon the receipt of the investigation report.

Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, are accused of murdering real estate businessman Ketan Agarwal. According to police, the two allegedly pushed Ketan into a ravine while trekking at Lohgarh Fort on June 18th. Siya is currently in judicial custody in this case. Following the murder, the crackdown on the family’s business establishment has given the case a new twist. However, this action related to food safety is part of a separate investigation and will be decided based on the investigation report.