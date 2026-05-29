Phool Pisi O Edward must be a summer refreshment for bengalis

Kolkata,By Sapna Kumari :– “Shobai kichu na kichu lukochhe” — Phool Pishi O Edward is a fresh Bengali mystery-drama that mixes suspense, family emotions, and dark humour in a royal old-world setting. Directed by and , the film takes place inside an old zamindar house during a wedding celebration. However, the atmosphere soon changes when an unexpected death slowly turns the joy into a web of mystery.

One of the most entertaining and strongest aspects of the film is its storytelling, where hidden truths keep the audience curious till the very end. Every character seems suspicious in some way. The tension between the characters, their secretive behaviour, and the unexpected revelations keep the suspense alive throughout the film.

The performances are one of the biggest strengths of the movie, especially as Phool Pishi. She brings grace, mystery, and emotional depth to the character, making Phool Pishi both strong and unforgettable. and also deliver impressive performances that support the emotional and suspenseful tone of the story, while the supporting cast helps make the family drama feel natural and believable.

The visuals of the film are rich and captivating. The old mansion, traditional outfits, dimly lit corridors, and haunting background score perfectly create a mysterious atmosphere that keeps the audience emotionally invested.

Overall, Phool Pishi O Edward is more than just a mystery film — it is a powerful blend of suspense, emotions, and hidden family truths. The movie leaves a long-lasting impact even after it ends. Once again, proves why it continues to deliver some of the most unique and emotionally engaging films in modern cinema.

— Sapna Kumari