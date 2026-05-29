RR Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill’s spotless ton overshadows Sooryavanshi’s knock as Gujarat reach final

Rajasthan’s inspiring season came down to a crashing end at Mullanpur where local boy Shubman Gill displayed his very best of IPL 2026. While Sunday’s clash against RCB will be Gujarat’s 3rd final in 5 seasons, this will be GT’s first time playing the title match under Gill’s captaincy





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Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





Shubman Gill played like a true leader and smashed a century when his side needed it the most as the Gujarat Titans stepped over Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The 2022 winners will face the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the finale on Sunday, May 31 at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan’s inspiring season came down to a crashing end at Mullanpur where local boy Shubman Gill displayed his very best of IPL 2026. While Sunday’s clash against RCB will be Gujarat’s 3rd final in 5 seasons, this is GT’s first time entering the title match under Gill’s captaincy.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes another HUGE record, becomes 1st ever to achieve THIS massive feat

The storyline for this year’s IPL will be all about Indian cricket’s Prince taking on the undisputed King Virat Kohli. This will also be either teams’ (RCB or GT) 2nd IPL title, so a lot will be there to talk about in the buildup to this Sunday.

After wining the toss and batting first, wonder boy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a brilliantly paced 96 off 47 balls despite the early departures of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.

Promoted to number 4 considering the situation, Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 35) played his part perfectly by going after the pacers, particularly Krishna, who bowled too short in his opening over. Struggling with a tennis elbow, Jadeja got retired hurt after the eighth over before returning to support Ferreria in the death overs (38 not out off 11).

Sooryavanshi also had luck going his way as he was dropped by Sudharsan on 46. However, he went on to complete his sixth fifty of the tournament and made GT pay by going on the offensive in the middle overs.

The teenager’s 96-run knocked helped him break multiple records like – the most runs by an uncapped player in a single season, most runs scored in powerplay (500) and fastest to 1000 IPL runs by balls among others. Donovan Ferreira’s finishing touch (38 off 11) steered Rajasthan to 214 for 6.

The target was in the range of a top-heavy Titans but they ended up making short work of it courtesy a special 167-run stand off 77 balls between the prolific opening duo of Shubman Gill (104 off 53) and Sai Sudharsan (58 off 32).

Freakishly, Sudharsan lost the control of his bat for the second game in a row to be hit wicket but the night entirely belonged to Gill who will now have his sights set at winning his first IPL title as captain.

(With PTI inputs)