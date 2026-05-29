RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja becomes the first player to achieve THIS rare feat in playoffs

Ravindra Jadeja was forced off the field due to an injury on his elbow in the 8th over. The all-rounder was in visible pain as he was given medical attention and when he came back to the crease in the 13th over, Rajasthan had already lost 3 important wickets





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Rajasthan Royals’ Ravindra Jadeja walks off the field after getting retired hurt during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who returned to the Rajasthan Royals after 18 years for the 2026 Indian Premier League, became the first player in the history to get retired hurt in the playoffs. Jadeja, who came in at number 4 during Rajasthan’s Qualifier 2 clash against Gujarat Titans, remained out of the crease for almost 5 overs.

Rajasthan batted first after Riyan Parag won the toss and decided to bat first in a batting friendly surface at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were expected to get off to a quick start but the former departed early for just 1, while in-form number 3 Dhruv Jurel also had an off-day, scoring just 7 off 6.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes another HUGE record, becomes 1st ever to achieve THIS massive feat

It looked a bit shaky for Rajasthan in the powerplay overs due to the ruthless start from Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took control with his young hands along with the experience of Ravindra Jadeja.

After the duo took control of things in the center, Ravindra Jadeja was forced off the field due to an injury on his elbow in the 8th over. The all-rounder was in visible pain as he was given medical attention and when he came back to the crease in the 13th over, Rajasthan had already lost 3 important wickets.

Riyan Parag, Dasun Shanaka and Jofra Archer – all departed for low scores, letting Gujarat snatch the momentum back.

Jadeja and Sooryavanshi eventually put together 127 runs with the latter smashing a record breaking 96 off 47. Donovan Ferreira’s 11-ball 38 further pushed Rajasthan to a relatively lower total of 214.

Shubman Gill steals the show with his century

All of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s efforts went in vain as Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill smacked a match winning century to help his side set up a meeting against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final.

Gill and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan took control right from the start with their outstanding 167-run partnership. Their stand could have stretched longer but Sudharsan, in another bizarre incident, got out through a hit wicket for the 2nd game in a row. He had lost his wicket similarly during GT’s Qualifier 1 loss against RCB.

The left-hand batter departed after hitting 58 off 32 while skipper Gill put on a show with his 53-ball 104 before being sent back by Jofra Archer in the 15th over with Gujarat standing strong at 182/2. The 2022 winners also lost Washington Sundar for 16 off 9 but Jos Butler and impact player Rahul Tewatia ensured GT reached the total in 17.1 overs.