The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested nine suspected terrorists allegedly linked to a Pakistan’s ISI and the Dawood Ibrahim network.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/dawood-ibrahims-isi-nexus-exposed-9-held-for-allegedly-plotting-attacks-on-critical-installations-religious-places-8430777/ Copy









Dawood Ibrahim’s ISI nexus exposed: 9 held for allegedly plotting attacks on critical installations, religious places | Image: ANI





New Delhi: In a major counter-terrorism breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday busted a major terror module linked to the Dawood Ibrahim network and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The Special Cell team nabbed as many as nine people who were allegedly planning to attack critical installations and religious places in the capital city, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

During the operation, cops also seized a significant cache of arms and ammunitions from the arrested accused. The recovered cache of arms included guns hand grenades, and explosive materials.

According to sources, the module had been meticulously developed over a long period by Pakistan’s intelligence establishment with the specific objective of executing terror attacks in the national capital.

The arrested individuals allegedly include individuals of Nepali origin who were also a part of the network.

Preliminary investigations have revealed suspected operational links between the arrested accused and Pakistan-backed handlers, alongside operatives associated with the Mumbai underworld network.

Sources also said the accused were tasked with targeting high-value critical installations, security personnel, and prominent religious places in Delhi.

The recoveries made during the operation include firearms, sophisticated explosive materials, and multiple hand grenades, effectively neutralising an immediate threat to the capital’s security.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has initiated a comprehensive probe into the module’s funding channels, recruitment patterns, and logistical support networks. Investigators are also extensively examining the roles of handlers and local facilitators involved in the alleged terror conspiracy.

Meanwhile, exactly a month ago, Indian law enforcement agencies achieved a major breakthrough against the D-Company network when Mohammad Salim Dola, a high-ranking associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to India from Turkey.

Dola, who had been absconding since 2020, was apprehended from a residence in Istanbul’s Beylikduzu district following a targeted operation by the Narcotics Crimes Division of the Istanbul Police Department and was processed for deportation.

He arrived at the Delhi Technical Airport and was produced before a Delhi court, which granted a two-day transit remand to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to transport him to Mumbai in connection with a 2023 NCB Mumbai case involving an Interpol Red Notice under the NDPS Act.

It is to be noted that the major crackdown is linked to a pan India investigation, where suspects arrested in Mumbai’s Kurla area reportedly said they were acting on Dola’s instructions. Their arrest led to recovery of 126kg of mephedrone and Rs 25.22 lakh in cash.

Officials consider Dola a key figure in Dawood Ibrahim’s international drug network. According to them, his custody could reveal the D-Company’s network and how the gang smuggles drugs through West Asia and Europe, their hawala links and networks to move drug money.

(With ANI inputs)