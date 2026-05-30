Karuppu box office collection day 16: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s blockbuster faces challenge from Kattalan and Drishyam 3; is Rs

Karuppu has emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year, but with fresh competition entering theatres, all eyes are on whether the film can maintain its pace and achieve another major box office milestone.





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Karuppu box office collection (PC: Twitter)





RJ Balaji‘s Karuppu has turned out to be one of the biggest success stories for the Tamil film industry in 2026. At a time when several big-budget releases struggled to maintain momentum, the Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer emerged as a genuine blockbuster, bringing audiences back to theatres and giving Kollywood a much-needed box office boost. The film has enjoyed a remarkable run over the past two weeks and is now closing in on several major milestones. However, with Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 and Antony Varghese’s Kattalan attracting attention at the ticket windows, the road ahead may not be as easy. The big question now is whether Karuppu can continue its strong run and eventually enter the prestigious Rs 300 crore club worldwide.

How much did Karuppu earn on Day 15?

After maintaining impressive numbers for more than two weeks, Karuppu witnessed a natural slowdown on Day 15. The film collected Rs 3.25 crore net in India, which represents a 34.3 percent drop from its Day 14 collection of Rs 4.95 crore. Despite the decline, the movie continued to perform steadily across 3,024 shows nationwide.

With these latest numbers, Karuppu’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 198.28 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 171.40 crore. Overseas markets also contributed significantly as the film added Rs 1.75 crore gross on Day 15. This has taken its overseas total to Rs 75.75 crore and pushed its worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 274.03 crore.

Which major records is Karuppu chasing?

Even after crossing several milestones, Karuppu still has some significant targets ahead. The film is now approaching the worldwide collection record of Rajinikanth’s cult blockbuster Enthiran, which earned around Rs 291 crore globally during its theatrical run.

Another major benchmark is Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay aka Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, which reportedly finished its box office journey with approximately Rs 298 crore worldwide. If Karuppu manages to cross that figure, it will strengthen its position among top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time and move one step closer to the coveted Rs 300 crore milestone.

How are Drishyam 3 and Kattalan affecting Karuppu’s dream run?

The biggest challenge facing Karuppu currently comes from fresh competition in South Indian cinemas. Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 continues to attract family audiences and thriller lovers. On Day 9, the film collected Rs 4.30 crore net across 2,524 shows. Its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 100.08 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 86.25 crore.

At the same time, Antony Varghese’s Kattalan has made a promising start at the box office. The action thriller earned Rs 3.80 crore net on its opening day across 3,358 shows. Its Day 1 India gross collection stood at Rs 4.37 crore. The arrival of these two films has divided audience attention and reduced Karuppu’s monopoly in key southern markets.

Also read: Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Mohanlal’s thriller slows down as Antony Varghese’s Kattalan records strong opening, earns Rs…

What is the Day 16 box office prediction for Karuppu?

Looking at the current trend and the impact of competing releases, Karuppu is expected to collect between Rs 2.75 crore and Rs 3.50 crore net on Day 16. Weekend footfalls could provide some support, but Drishyam 3 and Kattalan are likely to limit major growth. The film’s performance over the next few days will play a crucial role in determining whether it can sustain its momentum heading into the third week.

BIG QUESTION: Is the Rs 300 crore milestone still possible?

Yes, the Rs 300 crore mark remains within reach. With a worldwide gross collection of Rs 274.03 crore already secured, Karuppu needs roughly Rs 26 crore more to enter the exclusive club. If the film manages to hold steady through the weekend and continues to perform well overseas, surpassing both Enthiran and Varisu looks achievable. However, its journey towards Rs 300 crore will largely depend on how strongly it withstands the growing challenge posed by Drishyam 3 and Kattalan.