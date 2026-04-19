Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's horror-comedy witnesses massive jump over Dhurandhar 2, earns Rs...

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshans horror-comedy witnesses massive jump over Dhurandhar 2, earns Rs…

Second day performance of Akshay Kumar’s latest release shows noticeable jump as audience response improves across multiple regions. Film is gradually building steady momentum after opening day buzz.

Akshay Kumar returns to the big screen with Bhooth Bangla and the early box office trend shows strong upward movement on the second day. After opening day, the buzz film managed to pick pace on Saturday with a noticeable jump in audience turnout across India. Word of mouth seems to be playing a key role as family viewers and comedy fans are showing renewed interest. The film also carries a nostalgia factor due to the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after a long gap, which has added extra curiosity among cinema lovers.

The Day 2 box office report of Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy

As per Sacnilk, the second day collection shows a clear rise compared to the opening day. The film earned around Rs 19 crore on day 2 after opening with Rs 12.25 crore on day 1. Paid previews (Day 0) had already contributed Rs 3.75 crore earlier, which helped build a stronger base. Overall, India’s net collection now stands near Rs 35 crore while gross reaches Rs 42 crore. The growth rate of nearly 55 percent indicates positive audience response and improving occupancy in theatres.

Overseas performance and worldwide numbers

The film also performed steadily in international markets. Day 2 overseas earnings reached Rs 9 crore, taking total overseas gross close to Rs 18.50 crore. Combined worldwide collection now stands at approximately Rs 60.50 crore. This shows strong global interest in the light horror comedy genre especially among diaspora audience.

More about Bhooth Bangla

Film brings back iconic collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan known for classics like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, late Asrani and Manoj Joshi.

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The impact Impact of Bhooth Bangla on marvellous run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Box office momentum of Bhooth Bangla has also impacted the run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. Strong audience response and the long-awaited reunion of the original cast have led to a slight reduction in screen share for the spy thriller, resulting in a competitive box office situation. Industry observers point out that the growing preference for family entertainment has helped Bhooth Bangla maintain a stronger hold in theatres.

Story Highlights

Bhooth Bangla earns Rs 19 crore on day 2 showing 55 percent jump

Total India net collection reaches around Rs 35 crore

Worldwide gross crosses Rs 60 crore mark

Film impacts performance of Dhurandhar 2 at box office

Bhooth Bangla continues to grow after release with strong weekend trend driven by comedy appeal and franchise nostalgia. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan collaboration has once again drawn audience attention while overseas numbers add further strength. Film now positions itself as one of notable entertainers of current box office cycle.











