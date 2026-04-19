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KKR vs RR Live score, IPL 2026: Will Kolkata Knight Riders get their first victory, or will Rajasthan Royals reach the top of the points table?

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Tune with us for all the live updates as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 live

KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Cricket Match: The first match of Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The match is going to be exciting as all the eyes will be on Kolkata Knight Riders. Will they win their first match in the tournament if Rajasthan Royals continue their dominance?

Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who played, didn’t win a single match in the tournament till now. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to play their seventh match in the tournament. If they lose one more match in the tournament, they will face difficulties qualifying for the playoffs of the tournament. KKR skipper, Ajinkya Rahane is being criticized by cricket experts for his poor captaincy and strategies. KKR is at the bottom of the points table as they have only one point, which came against Punjab Kings as the match was washed away due to rain. In the last match, KKR faced Gujarat Titans, where they faced a tough fight to GT as their most expensive player, Cameron Green, showcased a brilliant batting performance and smashed his first half-century in the tournament.

If we talk about Rajasthan Royals, they are sorted in the tournament. They gave hope to their fans in the tournament with a brilliant performance. Rajasthan Royals have played five matches in the tournament and won four out of them. Their one defeat came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match. However, in the afternoon game, all eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal to see how they will showcase their excellence in the afternoon game. If Rajasthan Royals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders, it will help them to move to the top of the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 28 Playing 12

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Tim Seifert (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, C Green, Rovman Powell, RK Singh, AS Roy, SP Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, DC Jurel (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, R Parag (C), D Ferreira, RA Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, TU Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Live updates HERE –











