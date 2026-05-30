Delhi Govt to issue Pink Saheli Smart Cards free of cost to women and transgenders; how to get your card and which documents are required, explained

The Delhi government recently announced that the old paper Pink Tickets will be completely phased out by the end of July this year.





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New Delhi: There is great news for the women of Delhi. They will no longer need to stand in long queues or brave crowds to obtain their DTC bus ‘Pink Passes.’ The Delhi government is now transitioning from paper tickets to a ‘Pink Card’ system. Furthermore, starting in August, paper tickets will be completely discontinued. To ensure women do not face hardship when purchasing these Pink Cards, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is set to organise special camps across most of the city’s neighbourhoods and streets.

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What is Pink Saheli Smart Card?

The Pink Saheli Smart Card is a digital initiative launched by the Delhi government on March 2, 2026. With this card, you will no longer need to obtain paper-based pink tickets from the bus conductor repeatedly. The Pink Saheli Smart Card functions as a type of National Common Mobility Card (NCMC); you simply need to ‘tap’ it upon boarding the bus, and your free journey will be automatically registered digitally.

Old Paper Tickets to be Discontinued from July

If you are still relying on the old paper-based Pink Tickets for your commute, they will be discontinued from July. The Delhi government recently announced that the old paper Pink Tickets will be completely phased out by the end of July this year. Consequently, starting in August, only those possessing a Pink Saheli Smart Card will be eligible to travel for free on DTC buses.

When and Where Will Special Camps Be Held?

To spare women from having to stand in long queues at SDM offices or DTC depots amidst hot and humid weather, the government is organizing these special camps. Acting under the directives of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government—in collaboration with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs)—will set up these camps right within your own neighbourhoods. This initiative is set to launch on Sunday in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area and will gradually be expanded to cover all other parts of Delhi as well.

Who Is Eligible, And What Are The Criteria?

The Pink Digital Smart Card scheme is designed primarily for all women and transgender citizens residing in Delhi. Any woman or girl living in Delhi who is over the age of 12 can obtain her card under this scheme free of cost. This card will not only enable free bus travel but can also be topped up with funds to be used like a standard smart card on the Delhi Metro, Namo Bharat, and other public transport services.

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Which Documents Are Required For The Pass?

To obtain the Pink Digital Smart Card, applicants must possess and produce an Aadhaar card with a Delhi address, an active mobile number, and two passport-sized photographs. Government officials present at the camps will verify these documents, and your Digital Pink Saheli Smart Card will be issued to you on the spot.