Extremely severe weather alert in Delhi-NCR: Capital may receive thunderstorm, hail in next 3 hours

An extremely severe alert for thunderstorm, hail along with heavy rainfall has been issued in Delhi-NCR on Saturday.





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A heavy rainfall alert has been issued in Delhi-NCR. Image Credit: ANI





The government issued an extremely severe alert of thunderstorm along with heavy rainfall in the next three hours on Saturday.

According to the alert, wind speed is expected between 60-80 kmph which may go upto 90 kmph during storm. The alert also stated that medium to heavy rainfall along with hail storm is expected in the region.

IMD issues warning

The weather department said moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain are very likely over parts of southeast, east, central, northeast, south, southwest, west, northwest and north Delhi, as well as Shahdara and New Delhi districts.

It advised residents to remain indoors, avoid taking shelter under trees, stay away from weak structures and unplug electrical appliances during the thunderstorm activity.

Delhi receives sudden rainfall

A sudden spell of rainfall engulfed the national capital on Saturday, bringing relief from the severe heatwave conditions gripping the city. The rain is likely to continue until the evening. However, an official confirmation from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is awaited about the weather forecast.

Earlier, the weather department had alerted residents about a possible dust storm accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of up to 70 kmph.

What is leading to the weather change?

The weather change is being driven by an active western disturbance affecting north-west India, along with an associated cyclonic circulation, which has enhanced moisture and instability over the region, according to the weather department. The spell comes after several days of hot conditions in the national capital and is expected to bring temporary relief from the heat across the city.

Earlier in the day, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.