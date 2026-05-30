UP Electricity Bill Hike: People in Uttar Pradesh are currently facing the brunt of inflation. After petrol, diesel, CNG, and gas, electricity bills will also increase. UPPCL has increased the fuel surcharge by 10 percent, the highest increase to date. However, the State Consumer Council has protested this increase.





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UP electricity bill hike: After petrol, diesel and CNG, people of UP to pay more for electricity too, UPPCL increases surcharge by… (AI image)





UP electricity bill hike: After petrol, diesel, and CNG, residents of Uttar Pradesh are now in for a shock with their electricity bills. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has increased the fuel surcharge by 10%, the highest increase to date. This increase will significantly impact consumers in June. It is reported that the 10% fuel surcharge for March will be collected in June.

After this increase, consumers will have to pay an additional Rs 10 for every Rs 100 bill. It is also being reported that UPPCL may increase the fuel surcharge in the coming month as well. Meanwhile, the Electricity Consumer Council has opposed the increase in electricity bills. UP Electricity Consumer Council President Awadhesh Verma said that UPPCL owes crores of rupees to consumers. How can electricity bills be increased without consumers paying the money? He said that the UP State Electricity Consumer Council will oppose this in the Regulatory Commission.

Shock of increased bills

Amidst the intense heat and power crisis, consumers have been shocked by the increase in electricity bills. This surcharge is added to the electricity bill every month. This time, due to the heat, people have been using AC coolers a lot. Therefore, the bills will be very high now. Not only this, this surcharge may increase even further next month. UPPCL says that due to high demand for electricity and increase in fuel prices globally, it is forced to buy expensive electricity. Hence, this increase has been made. Whatever the case, its impact will directly fall on the pockets of the consumers.

Uttar Pradesh | As per the instructions of the Government of India and the information of the Regulatory Commission, electricity bills may increase by 10% in the month of June due to surcharge on increased fuel prices. “…Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS)… pic.twitter.com/I5foRDtN6q — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2026

What UPPCL said

As per the instructions of the Government of India and the information of the Regulatory Commission, electricity bills may increase by 10% in the month of June due to surcharge on increased fuel prices.

“…Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) calculated for the month of March, 2026 as per regulation is to be charged in the month of June, 2026. FPPAS chargeable is 10% for the month of March, 2026 to be charged in the month of June, 2026. I have been directed to request you to implement the sarite for all categories of consumers as per provision of the regulation..,” reads a release by UP Power Corporation Limited.