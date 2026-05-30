The Haryana government had suspended mobile internet and bulk messaging services to prevent rumours during the demolition drive in Faridabad’s NIT zone on May 30.





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Internet services suspended in Faridabad, Haryana government’s decision after bulldozer action on mosque and temple





The Haryana government has taken a major decision regarding the action taken against a mosque, a Shiva temple and other illegal constructions in Faridabad.

The Haryana government on Friday ordered temporary suspension of mobile internet services, bulk messaging services and all dongle services in a designated area of ​​Faridabad district.

This order has come so that no false rumours are spread during the demolition action to be carried out during the day on May 30.

According to the Haryana government order, “Mobile internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, bulk messaging services, and dongle services, will be suspended within a one-kilometer radius of the designated location in the NIT zone of Faridabad district. This restriction will be in effect from 12:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on May 30.”

Fears of tension spreading

The decision was taken following inputs received from ADGP (Additional Director General of Police)/CID Haryana and Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, raising concerns about the possibility of tension, disturbance, damage to private property and breach of peace during the demolition drive.

The Haryana Government has ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS services, and all dongle services in a designated area of Faridabad district to maintain public peace and law and order during a demolition drive scheduled for May 30. pic.twitter.com/nwDgZ01XJl — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

The restrictions were imposed to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms and messaging services like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which could be used to gather crowds or agitators.

Bulldozers run on mosque and temple

A mosque, a Shiva temple, and other illegal structures at Masjid Chowk in Faridabad were demolished by bulldozers. These illegal structures were obstructing the construction of the RRTS corridor. Therefore, they were demolished.