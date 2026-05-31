After major technical snag on May 25, Kashmir’s Gulmarg Gondola to resume operations on…

The news regarding the resumption of Gondola services has created an atmosphere of excitement among tourists, as this cable car project serves as a major tourist attraction for the ski resort.





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Rescue operation underway after several Gulmarg Gondola ropeway cabins got stranded mid-air following a technical snag, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, May 25, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





New Delhi: Officials announced on Sunday, 31 May, that normal operations for the ‘Gulmarg Gondola’ cable car project are set to resume starting Tuesday. Officials stated that services would be reinstated following the completion of an expert trial run of the project on Monday.

The news regarding the resumption of Gondola services has created an atmosphere of excitement among tourists, as this cable car project serves as a major tourist attraction for the ski resort.

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Test Trial Of Gondola System On Monday

Officials further explained that prior to permitting the resumption of services for the general public on Tuesday, 2 June, experts will conduct a test trial of the Gondola system on Monday, 1 June, to assess its operational safety and technical performance. The Gondola had remained closed to tourists until 1 June due to a technical glitch; this malfunction compelled officials to halt operations and initiate repair work.

Full Refunds For All Tickets Booked For Travel Dates

Officials confirmed that during this period of closure, orders were issued to provide full refunds for all tickets booked for travel dates falling between May 25 and June 1. The malfunction had resulted in 320 people becoming stranded in cabins suspended mid-air on May 25, following which everyone was safely evacuated.

Rescue Operation Lasted For Six Hours

This massive rescue operation, which lasted for six hours, was successfully executed by the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the SDRF, and local authorities. Passengers were stranded across 65 cabins in the mountainous terrain, with some cabins suspended at an altitude of 500 feet above the ground.

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All passengers were rescued without sustaining any major injuries. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had ordered an official inquiry into the causes behind this technical malfunction. It is believed that this shutdown has resulted in heavy financial losses for the Corporation and has also adversely affected tourism-related activities during the peak tourist season in Gulmarg.