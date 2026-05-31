RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: 5 players to watch out for in the title clash tonight

The stage is set for a blockbuster clash of in the Indian Premier League 2026 final as reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off against the 2022 winners Gujarat Titans in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On paper, RCB enter as heavy favorites due to their aggressive approach that has consistently overwhelmed opponents. Their explosive batting unit, anchored by Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar, has crossed the 200-run mark more than any other team this season.

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Bengaluru defeated tonight’s opponents in the 1st Qualifier as well, registering a 92-run victory which was made possible by Rajat Patidar’s explosive 93* off just 33. The bowling attack, led by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, worked its magic in the 2nd innings by defending 254 runs in Dharamshala.

In contrast, the Gujarat Titans rely on heavily on their batting order, led by skipper Shubman Gill and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan. The duo might have scored plenty of runs in the tournament this year but they faltered against RCB in Qualifier 1 on May 26.

There will be plenty to look forward to in the match including some fierce one-on-one battles but here are the top 5 players to watch out for the IPL 2026 final tonight.

Shubman Gill (GT)

The Gujarat skipper is in blistering form, peaking at the perfect time after smashing a magnificent century in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals. Gill has accumulated 722 runs in 15 matches this season at a stellar average of 48.13 and a strike rate of 163.72, anchoring GT’s top-order charge.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

The veteran maestro remains RCB’s heartbeat as he brings a wealth of experience and the big-match temperament to the final. Kohli has amassed 600 runs in 15 matches this season at a strike rate of 164.38. Last year in the final, Kohli scored 43 off 35 against Punjab Kings and this year he will be hoping to score an half-century at least.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in a sensational form this season, fighting off with Kagiso Rabada for the Purple Cap (most wickets). He has claimed 26 wickets across 15 matches at a highly disciplined economy rate of 8.00, including season-best figures of 4/23.

Kagiso Rabada (GT)

The current Purple Cap holder is enjoying an outstanding season, spearheading Gujarat’s defense with raw pace and hard lengths. Rabada has scalped 28 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 20.79. Choking batters with a tournament-high 165 dot balls, his clinical death-overs form is crucial for GT.

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

RCB’s calm, composed captain has perfectly balancing Bengaluru’s aggressive approach. Patidar has contributed 486 runs this season, featuring 5 half-centuries. His steady middle-order presence ensures the team maintains stability and he will once again have a lot on his shoulders tonight.