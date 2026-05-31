Shishir Sharma recalls Sushant Singh Rajput, says his death remains hard to believe: 'Aise koi khudkhushi...'

Actor Shishir Sharma has revisited his memories of working with Sushant Singh Rajput and expressed how the late star’s death continues to feel unbelievable even years later, leaving a lasting emotional impact on him.





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Shishir Sharma on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death (PC: Instagram)





It has been nearly six years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing, yet his Chhichhore co-star Shishir Sharma says the reality still feels difficult to accept. Recently, the veteran actor revisited his memories of working with Sushant and reflected on how shocking the news was when it first reached him in 2020. He shared that even today, the thought of losing someone so focused and energetic feels hard to process for those who knew him personally.

Shishir Sharma recalls Sushant Singh Rajput

During the podcast interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shishir Sharma spoke about his experience of working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore and the emotional impact his death had on him. He said that Sushant always appeared composed, grounded and clear in his thoughts, which is why the news of his passing felt unbelievable. He said, “I don’t think he was a man who would take a step like that. He was a bahut hi suljha hua aadmi.”

Emotional shock after hearing the news

Shishir Sharma revealed that when he first learned about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, he was completely shaken. He said he struggled to hold back tears and found it difficult to understand how such a tragedy could happen to someone so talented and driven.

He further shared his emotional reaction at that time and said, “Kuch to karan hoga, aisa koi khudkhushi thodi kar leta hai…Ab kisse baat karein?… I just left it and said it’s rather sad, rather unfortunate, than a man that something like this happens to a man who has taken acting profession seriously.” He added that the incident left him disturbed for a long time as he kept thinking about Sushant’s journey and sudden loss.

About Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The postmortem report stated asphyxia as the cause of death, and investigations later concluded it as a case of suicide. The incident led to multiple investigations and widespread public discussion.

Over time, various legal proceedings were initiated, including a case of alleged abetment to suicide filed by Sushant’s family against his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, which was also probed alongside a separate investigation into alleged drug-related links. She was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court. In 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report in the case after completing its probe.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI reveals truth after long probe, final report surprises everyone as it….

Legacy of Chhichhore

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore became one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s most loved films. The film starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

The narrative is further driven by key performances from Prateik Babbar, Mohammad Samad and Shishir Sharma, alongside memorable supporting appearances by Ranjan Raj and Nalneesh Neel. It was a commercial success, earning over Rs 215 crore worldwide, and is still remembered for its emotional storytelling, music, execution and strong message about failure, friendship and resilience.