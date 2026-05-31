Bodies of young man and woman recovered from Golf Green flat in Kolkata; two arrested

It has been revealed that the deceased male has been identified as Mohammad Dilshad, a resident of the Tiljala area in East Kolkata.





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New Delhi: The bodies of a young man and a young woman were recovered from a flat in the Golf Green area of ​​South Kolkata. Two young men, who were allegedly found inside the flat in an intoxicated state when the bodies were recovered in the afternoon, have been arrested.

The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the causes of the deaths.

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It has been revealed that the deceased male has been identified as Mohammad Dilshad, a resident of the Tiljala area in East Kolkata. However, he was a regular visitor to the flat located in Golf Green.

According to the police, Dilshad had rented the flat and frequently visited it accompanied by various individuals.

On Sunday morning, the bodies of two people were found inside the flat. One of them was Dilshad, while the other was a young woman.

The police stated that, at the time of filing this report, the identity of the woman had not yet been established. The exact nature of her relationship with Dilshad also remains unclear. However, preliminary information suggests that there was a relationship between the two.

The police confirmed that the two young men present in the flat at the time of the body recovery have been arrested. Investigators are attempting to determine why all four individuals had gathered at the flat.

According to police sources, a significant quantity of suspected narcotics was also recovered from the premises.

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A senior officer of the Kolkata Police stated that the bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from a flat in Golf Green. Two individuals present in the flat have been arrested. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination; the cause of death will be determined once the report is received. The arrested individuals are being interrogated to gather further details regarding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, local residents have expressed outrage over the incident. They alleged that the owners of several flats within the Golf Green complex do not reside there themselves, but instead rent them out for long periods. Consequently, according to residents, several suspicious individuals frequently move in and out of the locality. Locals also alleged that despite repeated complaints, no effective solution to the problem has been found.

(With IANS inputs)