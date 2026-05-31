Delhi Police Special Cell uncovers major conspiracy in Mumbai; reconnaissance details being sent to Pakistan

The investigation has revealed that the accused conducted reconnaissance of crowded areas in Mumbai—specifically Dadar Station and several major bridges.





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New Delhi, May 30 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell arrests nine persons and recovers arms, hand grenades and explosives in connection with a terror module linked to the Dawood Ibrahim network and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in New Delhi on Saturday. (Delhi Police/ANI Photo)





New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has intensified its investigation into a suspected terror conspiracy case linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, and the Mumbai underworld network. Three teams from the Delhi Special Cell conducted search operations across Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of two individuals from Mumbai and Mumbra.

The investigation has revealed that the accused conducted reconnaissance of crowded areas in Mumbai—specifically Dadar Station and several major bridges—and sent photographs of these locations to a handler named Munna Jhingra, who is based in Pakistan.

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Three Teams From Delhi Special Cell

Providing details regarding the case involving the Pakistan ISI and the Mumbai underworld network, an official stated that three teams from the Delhi Special Cell are currently engaged in investigative operations across Maharashtra.

The official further informed that one team is conducting search operations in Bandra, a second team in Mira Road, and a third team in Kurla.

Reconnaissance Of Crowded Areas

According to the official, the accused arrested from Mumbai and Mumbra had carried out reconnaissance of the crowded areas surrounding Dadar Station. Additionally, they had conducted surveillance on several major bridges known for high footfall.

One of the accused arrested in Mumbai was in contact with the individual named Munna Jhingra, who is based in Pakistan, and was sending him photographs of the locations subjected to reconnaissance. During interrogation, the arrested accused made a startling revelation: their intention was to execute an act of such magnitude that it would be remembered by people for generations to come.

Arrest Of Nine Individuals

Prior to this, the Delhi Police Special Cell had already taken major action against a module linked to the Pakistan ISI and the Mumbai underworld network, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals.

Investigative agencies believe that this network was active across various parts of the country and was establishing contact with individuals through various channels, including social media.

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600 Individuals Identified Across The Country

According to officials, the ongoing investigation has led to the identification of approximately 600 individuals across the country who were, in one way or another, in contact with the Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti. The agencies are now conducting a thorough examination of the activities, contacts, and potential affiliations of all these individuals. The preliminary investigation aims to determine the extent of this group’s network and the motives behind their actions.

(With IANS inputs)