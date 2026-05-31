Karuppu box office collection day 17: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan starrer shows exceptional growth in its second weekend, now only Rs 9 crore

Karuppu refuses to slow down at the box office. After a solid second weekend performance, Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s action drama is inching closer to a major Tamil cinema benchmark and could soon enter an elite club of blockbuster earners.





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Karuppu box office collection (PC: Twitter)





Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s blockbuster is showing no signs of slowing down despite facing competition from multiple new releases. The rural action thriller has emerged as one of the biggest success stories for Tamil cinema in recent months and has managed to pull audiences to theatres week after week. After crossing the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide, the film appeared to be losing some momentum due to fresh arrivals at the box office. However, the second weekend has completely changed the narrative as Karuppu bounced back with impressive growth and moved one step closer to rewriting Tamil box office history.

Karuppu shows remarkable growth on Day 16

As per Sacnilk, Karuppu collected Rs 5.15 crore net on Day 16. The figure represents a massive 58.5% growth compared to Day 15 collections of Rs 3.25 crore. The film was screened across 3,292 shows and benefited significantly from weekend footfalls.

With this latest performance, Karuppu’s total India net collection has reached Rs 176.55 crore while its India gross stands at Rs 204.21 crore. The film also continued its steady overseas run by collecting Rs 2 crore on Day 16. This has pushed the overseas total to Rs 77 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive Rs 281.21 crore after just 16 days.

Can Karuppu beat Rajinikanth’s Enthiran record?

The latest numbers have brought Karuppu extremely close to another historic achievement. The film is now only Rs 9 crore away from surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai‘s cult blockbuster Enthiran, directed by Shankar. The sci-fi epic had earned approximately Rs 291 crore during its theatrical run and remains one of Tamil cinema’s most iconic box office successes.

If Karuppu continues its current pace over the next few days, it is likely to overtake that benchmark comfortably and further strengthen its position among the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

Also read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Suriya starrer to cross Rs 10 crore easily, but it will be less than day 5

What is the Day 17 box office prediction?

Trade experts expect Karuppu to maintain its momentum on Day 17 thanks to strong weekend occupancy and limited competition from newer releases. Based on current trends, the film could collect between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore net on Day 17. If the prediction holds true, the worldwide total could move close to the Rs 287 crore mark by the end of the day, putting the Enthiran record within touching distance. The film will then have a realistic opportunity to challenge even bigger milestones in the coming days.

What is Karuppu about?

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is a rural action thriller centered around justice survival corruption and redemption. The story follows a fearless man who stands against powerful forces to protect his village from oppression and political control.

Along with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Namo Narayana, Deepa Shankar, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Jaffer Sadiq in important roles. Blending emotional drama with high-octane action, the film explores themes of sacrifice resistance betrayal and the fight against tyranny. Its strong storytelling and powerful performances have played a major role in its blockbuster box office journey.