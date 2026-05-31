The Times of Bengal

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye HISTORY against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

Posted on by admintob


RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will become only 3rd time to defending their Indian Premier League title if they can beat Gujarat Titans in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Updated: May 31, 2026, 3:16 PM IST






RCB vs GT

RCB will taken on GT in IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)




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