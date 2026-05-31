RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye HISTORY against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will become only 3rd time to defending their Indian Premier League title if they can beat Gujarat Titans in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.





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RCB will taken on GT in IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)





RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Final Match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to become the third side after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to defending their Indian Premier League crown as they take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. CSK had won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 while MI had replicated this in 2019 and 2020 season.

Rajat Patidar’s RCB ended a 18-year long wait to finally clinch their maiden IPL title in 2025 and will look to double their trophy count as they take on 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. RCB and GT have been the two most dominant sides in the 2026 edition, finishing in 1st and 2nd place in the Points Table after the league stages as well.

The champions then hammered GT by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 to book their berth in second successive final. Shubman Gill’s GT then dominated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 by seven wickets powered by their skipper’s century.

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GT are getting ready to play in their third IPL final after back-to-back appearances in 2022 and 2023. A win on Sunday will also see Gill’s side become two-time champions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match Predicted 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer/Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy/Suyash Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final Live Scores and Updates HERE –