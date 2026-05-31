Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s mystery thriller shows massive jump after Kattalan loses its momentum

Drishyam 3 remains a strong performer at the box office as early indicators suggest a potential jump in collections. The Mohanlal-led thriller continues to benefit from positive audience response and changing competition dynamics.





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Drishyam 3 box office day 11 (PC: IMDb)





Drishyam 3 has been enjoying an exceptional theatrical run and continues to dominate audience attention even in a crowded release window. The Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph crime drama opened to massive expectations and quickly turned into one of the most talked-about Malayalam films of the year. After crossing the Rs 200 crore milestone worldwide, the film did face some slowdown in momentum, especially with the arrival of Antony Varghese’s Kattalan. However, as trade trends suggest, strong word of mouth and franchise power have once again pushed Drishyam 3 back into growth mode, proving that the franchise still holds a solid grip at the box office.

How did Drishyam 3 perform in its latest box office phase?

In its recent box office run, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 5.05 crore on Day 10 in India, marking a 17.4% growth compared to the previous day. The film recorded steady occupancy across 2,570 shows and continued to maintain a strong hold in both domestic and overseas markets. With this performance, the India net total has reached Rs 91.30 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 105.94 crore. Overseas collections also remain strong at Rs 113.75 crore, taking the worldwide total to Rs 219.69 crore. The film’s upward movement at this stage indicates that audience interest has not faded despite competition.

How is Kattalan performing?

At the same time, Kattalan has shown signs of losing momentum after an initial spark. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 1.84 crore gross (Rs 1.60 crore net) from 3,582 shows with 13.6% occupancy, followed by Day 3 collections of Rs 1.49 crore gross (Rs 1.28 crore net) across 1,832 shows with 16.1% occupancy. Overall, Kattalan has managed worldwide gross earnings of Rs 6.21 crore and net collections of Rs 6.68 crore across 8,772 shows, which shows a noticeable drop in momentum compared to expectations.

Why is Kattalan affecting Drishyam 3’s box office trend?

While Kattalan initially created buzz due to its action-heavy narrative and connection to Unni Mukundan’s blockbuster Marco, its slowdown has actually helped Drishyam 3 regain audience attention. The Mohanlal starrer continues to benefit from strong franchise loyalty and repeat viewership, which has softened the impact of new releases in the same window.

What is the Day 11 prediction for Drishyam 3?

Trade expectations suggest that Drishyam 3 could maintain its upward trend on Day 11, potentially crossing another stable growth phase if evening and weekend occupancies hold strong. The film is expected to stay in the Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore range for the day, depending on regional turnout and overseas performance. Analysts believe that the emotional depth of the franchise and strong audience recall will continue to support its box office stability.

Also read: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s film to enter Rs 200 crore club

How big is Drishyam 3’s overall box office achievement?

Drishyam 3 has already crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide in just seven days and is now positioned among the top Malayalam grossers of all time. It has also overtaken the lifetime collection of 2018 (Rs 180 crore) and is currently the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film globally. The film is now eyeing Thudarum’s all-time record of Rs 235.25 crore, which remains its next major milestone.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

Drishyam 3 is a 2026 Indian Malayalam-language crime drama directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Ashirvad Cinemas. It continues the story of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and serves as the third installment in the blockbuster Drishyam franchise. The film also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath in key roles.