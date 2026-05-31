Delhi Traffic diversion for today: Traffic to remain affected on these routes till 8 PM; Check advisory, key guidelines for commuters

Delhi traffic advisory for today: Commuters are advised to read the detailed traffic advisory. Check the key guidelines.







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New Delhi: The Delhi traffic police has released a new traffic advisory on the social media platform X, stating that the traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed on today(May 31) in both carriageways and service roads around Sahab Singh Dwar Inner Ring Road, Shalimar Bagh, Shalimar Village Chowk, Underpass Azadpur Mandi, T-Point Shamshan Ghat Haiderpur, Delhi Police Communication HQ, Max Road and Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Issuing a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi Traffic police wrote, “Commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance as traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on 31.05.2026 from 04:00 AM to 08:00 PM in the Shalimar Bagh area, including Sahab Singh Dwar, Shalimar Village Chowk, Azadpur Mandi Underpass, Haiderpur, Delhi Police Communication HQ, Max Road and adjoining stretches.”

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Commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance as traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on 31.05.2026 from 04:00 AM to 08:00 PM in the Shalimar Bagh area, including Sahab Singh Dwar, Shalimar Village Chowk, Azadpur Mandi Underpass, Haiderpur, Delhi Police… pic.twitter.com/btQMmdP9mU — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 30, 2026

Which roads in Delhi will remain affected due to today’s traffic diversions?

“Avoid affected routes, use alternate roads, follow traffic advisories, and park only at designated locations. Vehicles parked on restricted roads may be towed and prosecuted as per law,” the post further reads.

Till what time will traffic movement remain affected on key Delhi routes?

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

Traffic movement will remain regulated and diverted on the affected stretches from 04:00 AM to 08:00 PM on 31.05.2026.

Commuters are advised to avoid the above-mentioned roads and use alternate routes for a smooth and hassle-free journey.

Parking Restrictions

No vehicle shall be allowed to park on Sahab Singh Dwar Inner Ring Road, Shalimar Bagh, Shalimar Village Chowk, Underpass Azadpur Mandi, T-Point Shamshan Ghat Haiderpur, Delhi Police Communication HQ, Max Road, and Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Parking will be permitted only at designated parking areas.

Vehicles found parked on the restricted roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Key Guidelines to follow

Avoid the affected routes during the restriction period.

Plan your journey in advance and use alternate routes.

Follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed on duty.

Use public transport wherever possible.

Cooperate with traffic officials for smooth traffic management.

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. Follow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections. In a separate advisory, the Delhi traffic police stated that a large religious congregation will be held today(May 31) at Guruji Ka Ashram, B-13, Bhatti Mines, Mehrauli, New Delhi, on the occasion of Guruji Mahasamadhi Divas. A large number of devotees from across India, including VIPs and dignitaries, are expected to attend the event. To ensure smooth traffic movement and public convenience, special traffic arrangements have been made by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Advisory: Najafgarh–Uttam Nagar Main Road from Dwarka Mod towards Uttam Nagar to remain closed for 45 days; Check diversion points, key instructions

As per the advisory, Heavy traffic will be diverted as under: From Mandi Road–Jonapur Cut towards Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. From Bhatti Mines Road near Mallu Farm (Bandh Road Cut) towards Jonapur–Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. Commuters are advised to avoid Chattarpur Road (SSN Marg) and adjoining roads during the restriction period and use alternate routes.