PAK Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Watch Arafat Minhas uproot Josh Inglis’ stumps with a wicked low delivery after Australian captain’s fifty

On his captaincy debut, Inglis got out for just 13 off 22 but today he struck his first half-century as the Aussie captain. However, his joy was extremely short lived as Pakistan’s Arafat Minhas got him out for 51 off 74 with a wicked full length delivery which remained very low before crashing the off-stump





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Josh Inglis gets bowled by Pakistani all-rounder Arafat Minhas during the 2nd ODI between Australia and Pakistan in Lahore. (Image credits: Screengrab)





Pakistan all-rounder Arafat Minhas bowled a wickedly low delivery to get the wicket of Australia’s stand-in captain Josh Inglis in the 2nd of a 3-match ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Minhas’ timely invention prevented Inglis from extending his knock and break his brewing partnership with Cameron Green.

The visitors, who are missing most of their senior players, will be desperate for a victory tonight having lost the 1st ODI by 5 wickets to go 1-0 down in the series. Australia were bowled out for just 200 and later failed to defend the target with Pakistan registering a comfortable win.

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Josh Inglis scores his first half-century as Australia captain

After an ankle injury ruled Mitchell Marsh out of Australia’s tour of Pakistan, wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis, who had a decent outing in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2026 season, was named captain of the side for the 3 ODIs.

In fact, Josh Inglis is expected to remain at the helm when Australia tours Bangladesh up next for a full fledged multi-format series featuring 3 ODI and T20Is each along with 2-match Test matches as part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

On his captaincy debut, Inglis got out for just 13 off 22 but today he struck his first half-century as the Aussie captain. However, his joy was extremely short lived as Pakistan’s Arafat Minhas got him out for 51 off 74 with a wicked full length delivery which remained very low before crashing the bottom of the off-stump.

Arafat Minhas making a mockery out of 14 cr IPL property Josh Inglis pic.twitter.com/dWuweVJmmq — yang goi (@GongR1ght) June 2, 2026

Josh Inglis had set himself up to play a cover drive but the lack of bounce totally deceived him as he left the crease with a dejected look on his face. The 31-year-old, who scored 266 runs in just 5 matches for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, looked as if he was on course to do something big but fate had other plans.

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He will now be hoping for his side to post a substantial total and put pressure on the hosts.

PAK Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori(w), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

At the time of writing, Australia were reduced to 188/6 in 44.2 overs. The Aussies batted first after Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi won the toss and chose to bowl first.