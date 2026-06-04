NKN Media Brings International Property Expo to India

NKN Media is set to host one of its biggest and first-of-its-kind International Property Expo at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on 4th and 5th July 2026, bringing together leading real estate developers from across the globe. Designed for India’s high-net-worth individuals and investors exploring overseas real estate opportunities, the two-day event will showcase premium residential and investment-led properties from Dubai, London, Singapore and other global cities.



Brand Ambassador of International Property Expo – Chitrangada Singh with Group CEO & MD NKN Media Mr. Abdul Majid Khan



Featuring over 30 leading developers, the expo will offer Indian buyers direct access to global real estate opportunities across key international destinations. Leading film stars – Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh and Arbaaz Khan are the brand ambassadors for the expo, bringing much credibility and validation to the show. From luxury residences and holiday homes to long-term investment opportunities, the platform is curated for buyers looking to diversify their investment portfolios and explore international property ownership with direct access to developers and market experts. This is the first time that such a grand real estate expo is being organised in India, bringing global real estate giants under one roof.

Speaking on the upcoming showcase, Mr. Abdul Majid Khan, Group CEO & Managing Director, NKN Media, said, “The International Property Expo 2026 reflects our continued vision of connecting global real estate opportunities with serious Indian investors. We have successfully hosted similar showcases internationally, and bringing this platform to India is both timely and exciting. Indian buyers today are increasingly looking at international real estate from an investment and lifestyle perspective, and this expo creates a direct opportunity to explore some of the world’s most sought-after property markets under one roof.”

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has also been part of NKN Media’s other shows said, “Global real estate today is as much about lifestyle as it is about investment and I am super excited that NKN Media is bringing such a grand expo to India.” Nargis Fakhri added, “It is exciting to see Indian buyers getting direct access to international opportunities.”

The International Property Expo in New Delhi marks an important milestone for NKN Media, which has built a strong presence through successful international property showcases in Dubai, Singapore and London. Known for creating focused global real estate platforms and facilitating high-value investment conversations, the company is now bringing its internationally established property showcase to India at a time when interest in overseas property investment continues to grow among Indian buyers.



With the International Property Expo 2026, NKN Media brings global property closer to Indian investors, creating a premium platform for cross-border investment and international real estate discovery.

About NKN Media

NKN Media is a global media conglomerate headquartered in Dubai, with a strong presence across the UAE, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, Bahrain, India, and Sri Lanka. A 360-degree media powerhouse, it partners with leading broadcast networks including Republic TV, Aaj Tak, India Today, and Times Now, while also publishing SpiceRoute, the in-flight magazine of SpiceJet. With a growing portfolio of proprietary IPs, NKN Media continues to drive innovation and expansion across international markets.