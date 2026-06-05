Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner was arrested in 2025 for getting Bangladeshis nationals fake Indian documents, aiding illegal stay

According to police investigation, the owner of Flourish Stay B&B Lavkesh Bajaj had been arrested last year for aiding illegal stay of Bangladeshi nationals while getting them fake Indian passports and other documents.





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Lokesh Bajaj brought to the Malviya Nagar Police Station after the Saket court sent him to four days’ police custody in New Delhi. PTI





The owner of the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast, where a massive fire claimed the lives of 21 people in Delhi, Lavkesh Bajaj, is now found to be a repeat offender. According to investigation records, he was taken into custody last year on charges of facilitating the illegal stay of Bangladeshi nationals by allegedly providing them with fraudulently obtained Indian documents.

Bajaj has been placed in four-day police custody following the deadly fire at the south Delhi guest house on Wednesday. Investigators are probing the events leading up to the incident and are attempting to identify and locate other people connected to the management of the property.

What are the cases in which he has been arrested?

According to police records, Bajaj was one of the accused in an FIR lodged at Paharganj police station earlier this year. The case involved the alleged illegal stay of Bangladeshi nationals in central Delhi with the help of Indian identity documents suspected to have been procured fraudulently.

Police booked the case under various provisions of the BNS. As the probe progressed, investigators found that Sweety Sarkar, alias Beauty Hawladar, alias Johra Khatoon, her daughter Pushpo Sarkar, alias Pushpo Hawlader, alias Puspo Saiyada Akther, and Pushpo’s minor son were allegedly residing in Paharganj with the help of fraudulently acquired Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar cards and passports.

Police investigation found that Sweety Sarkar had used an address in Chattarpur Enclave, South Delhi, to secure an Indian passport. However, checks revealed the property is owned by Bajaj.

“During interrogation, Lavekesh Bajaj admitted that he had knowingly permitted the accused persons to use his residential address for obtaining Indian identity documents in lieu of monetary consideration, thereby facilitating their illegal stay in the country,” a senior police officer said.

Police arrested Bajaj, Sweety Sarkar, and Pushpo Sarkar based on the findings of the case. Once the investigation was completed, a chargesheet was filed in court, and a separate Police Information Report concerning the minor child was also submitted for necessary action under the law.

Bajaj arrested in Malviya Nagar hotel fire case

The disclosure has come amid the ongoing investigation into the fire at Flourish Stays, which killed 21 people, including several foreign nationals, and left many others injured.

Bajaj was arrested on Wednesday evening. After he was presented in court, investigators sought his police remand, saying they need to verify details of workers, employees, and other persons involved in the operation of the establishment and trace individuals linked to its management.

Police said efforts are underway to locate and question the establishment’s accountant and manager as part of the probe.

With inputs from PTI