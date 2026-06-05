An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Friday night.





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Earthquake: 5.0 magnitude quake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba





Chamba: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba on Friday at around 10:04 pm. According to National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km.

Sharing the details on its website, the NCS said, “M: 5.0 – Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, Origin Time: 2026-06-05 22:04:36 IST, Latitude: 32.274, Longitude: 76.423, Magnitude: 5.0, Depth: 5km.”

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake also struck the Mangan district in Sikkim at 4:07 PM today.

In a post on X, NCS said “EQ of M: 2.8, On: 05/06/2026 16:07:41 IST, Lat: 27.558 N, Long: 88.563 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mangan District, Sikkim.”

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth’s surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, earthquake depth range of 0 – 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

According to United States Geological Survey, quakes between 0 and 70 km deep are considered as shallow. Quakes between 70 – 300 km deep falls under intermediate earthquakes category. 300 – 700 km deep are deep earthquakes.

Earthquakes that occur at depths greater than 70 km are generally classified as deep-focus earthquakes

(with ANI inputs).