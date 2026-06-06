In a major development, Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, surrendered on Saturday at the Patna civil court.





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Breaking News: Famous educator Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir surrenders at Patna civil court(Photo Credit: IANS)





Patna: In a major development, Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, surrendered on Saturday at the Patna civil court in connection with the June 2 firing and vandalism incident outside his coaching institute. The development comes days after a group of people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones at its premises earlier this week.

This is a breaking news.Further details are awaited.