The Times of Bengal

Breaking News: Famous educator Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir surrenders at Patna civil court

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In a major development, Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, surrendered on Saturday at the Patna civil court.

Updated: June 6, 2026, 12:53 PM IST






Breaking News: Famous educator Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir surrenders at Patna civil court

Breaking News: Famous educator Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir surrenders at Patna civil court(Photo Credit: IANS)


Patna: In a major development, Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, surrendered on Saturday at the Patna civil court in connection with the June 2 firing and vandalism incident outside his coaching institute. The development comes days after a group of people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones at its premises earlier this week.

This is a breaking news.Further details are awaited.



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