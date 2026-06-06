Rekha Gupta in action after Malviya Nagar fire incident: Bulldozers roll against illegal constructions in Delhi, 43 buildings sealed

The MCD team reached the locality with two JCB machines, accompanied by officials from the electricity department. Within a short time, the civic body sealed five hotels in the Hauz Rani area, one after another.





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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (PTI)





New Delhi: The deadly Malviya Nagar hotel fire, which claimed 21 lives, has not only disrupted the hospitality sector in the area but also dealt a severe blow to dozens of small businesses that depend on guests staying in the locality’s hotels and guest houses. Several eateries, laundries, grocery shops and travel service providers in the Hauz Rani area said their businesses have come to a near standstill since authorities sealed or vacated several hotels and guest houses following the June 3 blaze.

Following the incident, the MCD has swung into action. On Friday, the civic body launched a crackdown on illegal constructions across various parts of Delhi. During the drive, a large number of buildings were sealed, and several unauthorized structures were demolished using bulldozers.

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As part of the campaign launched on Friday, action was taken against multiple properties found violating regulations. A total of 43 properties were sealed, while 150 property owners received notices for allegedly violating building bylaws during construction. Authorities claim that these property owners failed to comply with prescribed construction norms and building regulations.

Here are some of the key details:

In the MCD South Zone, bulldozer action was carried out against 12 properties, resulting in the demolition of unauthorized constructions.

The South Zone team sealed 14 properties.

Demolition drives were conducted against seven properties in Civil Lines and eight properties in the Narela Zone.

Authorities have identified 32 properties in Saidulajab and nine properties in Khidki Extension for action, which will be taken in the coming days.

Action was also taken against three basement structures in Gautam Nagar.

MCD officials stated that the building adjacent to the seven-storey structure that collapsed in Saidulajab and suffered damage due to the incident would also be demolished.

21 people lost their lives in the fire at the Flourish Hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, while six people were killed in the building collapse in Saidulajab.

Five Hotels in Hauz Rani Sealed

On Friday morning, panic spread in Hauz Rani when MCD teams arrived in the area to begin enforcement action. The MCD team reached the locality with two JCB machines, accompanied by officials from the electricity department. Within a short time, the civic body sealed five hotels in the Hauz Rani area, one after another.

Electricity Meters Also Removed

It is important to note that all five hotels are located in the vicinity of the Flourish Hotel, where the deadly fire occurred. After disconnecting power supply to these establishments, electricity department officials also removed their electricity meters.

In addition, the enforcement team used JCB machines to demolish platforms and encroachments allegedly built on the roadside by some hotel owners. To ensure that the operation proceeded without any obstruction, adequate police personnel were deployed in advance.