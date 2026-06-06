Patna’s renowned teacher, Khan Sir, is once again in the headlines. This time, it’s not about a viral statement or an old video, but about the growing competition in Bihar’s coaching world and the resulting violent controversy.







Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/khan-sir-controversy-from-classroom-to-controversy-why-patnas-khan-sir-regularly-finds-himself-in-the-crosshairs-viralcheck-8438057/ Copy









From classroom to controversy: Why Patna’s ‘Khan Sir’ regularly finds himself in the crosshairs | ViralCheck (Twitter Pic)





Khan Sir, this name needs no introduction among millions of students across the country. His extremely low fees, his folksy style, and his ability to explain complex subjects in simple language have made him one of the most popular teachers in the country. However, his reputation as a successful teacher has not only been a constant source of popularity; controversies have also consistently accompanied him. On June 2nd and 3rd, violence, vandalism, and an attack on a security guard occurred outside Khan Global Studies in Patna.

Patna Police arrested several individuals, including coaching director Roshan Anand, and remanded them to judicial custody. According to the police, the incident involved tearing posters, throwing stones, and attacking a security guard. However, the matter did not end there. Based on the subsequent videos and the investigation, the police filed a new case against Khan Sir, also known as Faisal Khan. The investigation is also examining the role of his institute’s security personnel. Currently, speculation continues regarding Khan Sir’s arrest or his surrender to court. But, it is also a fact that while on one hand he has earned fame, on the other hand he has also been involved in controversies.

Old controversies are back in the news

Following the Roshan Anand controversy, Khan Sir’s past controversies have resurfaced on social media. These include questions about his name and identity, the FIRs filed during the RRB-NTPC agitation, the controversy surrounding the “Suresh and Abdul” example, and various socio-political comments.

Controversy over identity and name

One of the initial major controversies surrounding Khan Sir concerned his identity and name. A video went viral on social media, sparking debate about his real name. Later, various media reports and public documents revealed his name as Faisal Khan. Some accused him of creating confusion about his identity, while his supporters argued that teaching quality should not be linked to name or religion.

RRB-NTPC agitation and police action

In 2022, widespread protests erupted in several states, including Bihar, over the results of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)’s NTPC exam. Incidents of violence and vandalism were also reported. Patna police filed an FIR against several coaching institutes, including Khan Sir, in connection with the incident. The police alleged that some teachers instigated the students to protest. However, Khan Sir and his supporters denied these allegations and later joined the police investigation.

Controversy erupts over ‘Suresh and Abdul’ video

In December 2022, an old video of Khan Sir went viral on social media. In the video, he was explaining a language and grammar example. The names ‘Suresh’ and ‘Abdul’ were used. Critics criticised the video as promoting prejudice against the Muslim community, and several political leaders demanded action against him. His supporters, on the other hand, argued that only a portion of the video was circulated, and the context was out of context. The controversy became a topic of national discussion for several days.

Questions were also raised about the teaching style

Khan’s greatest strength is his humorous and straightforward teaching style. However, this very style has often sparked controversy. Critics say that in his attempt to make serious topics entertaining, he sometimes gives examples that some consider offensive or insensitive. Many of his old clips have periodically gone viral on social media, sparking debate.

Criticism about the accuracy of facts

Some teachers and candidates preparing for competitive exams have occasionally questioned some of his pedagogical examples and facts. Critics say that his attempts to oversimplify complex topics can sometimes lead to factual errors. However, millions of students find his classes useful, and the popularity of his online platform continues to grow. These issues have often led to criticism, protests, and social media campaigns.

Faisal Khan still remains popular

An FIR was filed against him in the RRB-NTPC case, but he is not known to have been convicted by any court in that case. Similarly, the “Suresh-Abdul” controversy also drew widespread criticism, but the allegations and reactions remained confined to accusations and reactions. However, despite these controversies, his popularity hasn’t significantly declined. Millions of students still consider him an important part of their preparation.

Big signal for the coaching industry

Now that Khan Sir is embroiled in a new controversy, it’s clear that the dispute between Roshan Anand and Khan Sir isn’t just a dispute between two teachers. It also highlights the complex interplay between competition, brand building, social media influence, and student politics in Bihar’s rapidly growing coaching industry. Experts believe that when educational institutions become intertwined with large populations and economic activity, competition can sometimes escalate into conflict.