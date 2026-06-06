Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named in India’s 16-man squad for tours of Ireland and England, social media EXPLODES

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named in India’s 16-man squad for the Men in Blues’ upcoming T20I matches in Ireland and England, here’s how social media reacted





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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap award in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)





All the questions have been answered by the Indian selection committee as teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been given the nod to make his potential India debut in the upcoming European tour of Ireland and England. The 15-year-old, who won the Orange Cap (most runs) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2026 season, has been named in the 16-man squad announced earlier today.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been making waves with his incredible range-hitting ability for the past two years but his performances in IPL 2026 has just been a level apart.

This is a developing story.