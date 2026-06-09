Good news for residents of Bihar, Jharkhand as Monsoon set to arrive on THIS date

Relief from the scorching summer heat is on the horizon as the IMD confirms the Bay of Bengal monsoon branch has reached the doorstep of Bihar and Jharkhand.





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IMD monsoon update: In a matter of relief from the intense summer heat is finally on the horizon for East India including Bihar and Jharkhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the Bay of Bengal branch of the Southwest Monsoon has rapidly advanced, positioning itself at the doorstep of Bihar and Jharkhand. After successfully covering the entire northeastern region, Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, the monsoon’s next tracking points are East Bihar and West Bengal. Weather scientists confirm that atmospheric conditions are highly favorable, and the monsoon is expected to officially arrive in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal within the next 24 to 48 hours. Here are all the details you need to know about the IMD monsoon update.

Southwest monsoon covers North Bengal, northeastern states

The southwest monsoon, which set over Kerala on June 4, marking the beginning of the four-month-long rainy season in India, advanced into North Bengal and the northeastern states on Tuesday. Notably, North Bengal is the gateway to the eight northeastern states.

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The weather office said conditions remain favourable for further advance of the monsoon into eastern, central and western India in the next four to five days.

What has IMD predicted on southwest monsoon?

In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of northeastern states, entire Sikkim and some parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal.”

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It has forecast heavy rain in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar till June 13.

Thunderstorms and light to moderate rain are likely in some of the south Bengal districts, which are experiencing humid and discomforting weather, the India Meteorological Department said in its forecast till June 15.

(With inputs from agencies)