BAN Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Mosaddek Hossain and Nahid Rana rip through Australia in historic win at Dhaka

An exceptional all-round performance and a bit of luck helped Bangladesh register a historic win against Australia in the 1st of a 3-match ODI series at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka





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Bangladesh Vs Australia 1st ODI. (Photo credit: X/cricket australia)





Reigning World champions Australia suffered a shock defeat against Bangladesh in the 1st of a 3-match ODI series here at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. The hosts produced an exceptional all-round performance and remained on the lucky side of things, winning by 86 runs via the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method.

It has been quite a few weeks for the Aussies. Just 5 days ago, they lost their first ODI series on Pakistani soil, losing the 1st and 3rd one-day and their story in Bangladesh has begun in a similar way. The new look Australia has been quite underwhelming and were surely taken by surprise by the Bangla Tigers.

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Josh Inglis’ decision to bat first had begun positively with Bangladesh losing Saif Hassan in the 2nd over but things quickly changed when Tanzid Hasan (54 off 44) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (67 off 86) took control. The duo laid the foundation perfectly but the hosts lost Litton Das and Tawhid Hridoy a bit too early.

That mid-innings wobble saw them slip from 106/2 to 140/4 but Mosaddek Hossain’s carnage and late fireworks turned the game around. Mosaddek hammered an unbeaten 86 off 70 balls from lower down the order and extracted 70 runs from the final ten overs, despite Nathan Ellis’s impressive bowling.

On the back of Hossain’s knock, the Bangla Tigers posted a formidable total 0f 284.

Australia’s response to the tough total collapsed almost immediately. Taskin Ahmed struck on the very first delivery of the innings, getting Matthew Short out for a golden duck. Moments later, Marnus Labuschagne fell for 2, leaving the visitors reeling at 2/2.

Bangladesh’s young speedster Nahid Rana then ripped through the middle order with a sensational spell which saw him finish with figures of 4/42. Cameron Green fought alone with his resilient 50 but lacked any meaningful support.

Australia collapsed to 191/9 in 42.2 overs before a heavy downpour halted the game play, leaving the visitors well behind the required par score and handing Bangladesh a deserved 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. The 2nd one-day will take place on Thursday, June 11 at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.