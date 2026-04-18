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RCB vs DC Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match No 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to return to the top of the table with a win over Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar bats in the nets in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to zoom back to their number one position on the Points Table as they take on Delhi Capitals in match no. 26 of the IPL 2026 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Rajat Patidar’s RCB have suffered just one loss at the hands of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals in an otherwise blemish-less record.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, had started off the season brilliantly with a couple of wins but have suffered successive losses in the lead up to their clash against RCB. DC opener KL Rahul finally hit form in the one-run loss to the Gujarat Titans and scoring 0 and 1 in the first two games. It will be a ‘homecoming’ for Rahul on his 34th birthday on Saturday as he plays at his home ground since he represents Karnataka in first-class cricket.

The hosts will be pleased by the return to form of ace pacer Josh Hazlewood from injury, having won the ‘Player of the Match’ award in the last game. “It’s been really pleasing to be back and contributing again. You learn a lot from time away due to injury, especially about respecting the recovery process. The focus has been on coming back fully ready and performing at this level,” Hazlewood said in the pre-match press conference in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Australian pacer, who was retained for Rs 12.5 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season, also had a word of praise for the RCB skipper Rajat Patidar. “He’s learning quickly and getting more confident as a captain. He’s calm out there and manages his resources well, which is great for the team,” Hazlewood said.

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RCB historically hold a massive edge over Delhi Capitals when it come to head-to-head contests with 20 wins as compared to only 12 losses so far. But RCB and DC won one game each against each other last season – winning at each other’s home ground.

Here are all the details about Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26…

When is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 will take place on Saturday, April 18.

Where is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 start?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 on TV in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 26 Predicted 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana/Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam/Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar











