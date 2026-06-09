Attention students! Bihar tightens oversight of coaching institutes amid Khan Sir-Raushan Sir controversy

The Bihar government has issued new measures designed to tighten regulations on coaching institutes and protect students. Here are some of the new directives





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Bihar government has issued new rules for coaching institutes. PTI





With the dispute involving Khan Sir and Raushan Sir continuing to draw attention, the Bihar government has rolled out measures designed to tighten regulations on coaching institutes and protect students.

Sharing the update on X, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced that the Education Department has released important instructions for coaching centres functioning in the state.

राज्य में विद्यार्थियों के हितों को सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता देते हुए कोचिंग संचालन को लेकर शिक्षा विभाग को निम्न महत्वपूर्ण निर्देश दिये गये हैं। • सभी कोचिंग संस्थानों को अपने यहां अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों का विवरण संबंधित जिला प्रशासन को उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य होगा। • स्कूलों एवं… — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) June 9, 2026

What are the new rules?

The new rules require coaching centres to submit information about their enrolled students to the respective district authorities. Under the new guidelines, coaching centres will be barred from operating during official school and college hours. The restriction, however, does not extend to students who have finished their formal education.

Responsibility for developing the finer details of these measures has been assigned to the Education Department. “Ensuring discipline, transparency and quality education in the education system is our commitment,” Choudhary said.

What is dispute between Khan sir and Roshan sir

The controversy stems from an incident on June 2, when a group of 15 to 20 people allegedly vandalised Khan Global Studies in Patna. Authorities later arrested two security guards linked to the institute for allegedly firing shots. Gyan Bindu Coaching director Roshan Anand was also arrested, with a local court rejecting his bail request on Tuesday.

Police have filed an FIR against Khan Sir, whose real name is Faisal Khan, under serious non-bailable provisions, including attempted murder and alleged breaches of the Arms Act. The Patna court, however, has granted him temporary protection from arrest.

In the wake of the clashes, DIG Manoj Kumar said coaching centres would not be spared if they were found encouraging gang-like conflicts. He warned that authorities could seal or close such premises to prevent further disturbances.

The Bihar Fire Service has also served a notice to Khan Global Studies, citing alleged violations of fire safety norms. The move could lead to administrative action against the institute’s physical coaching centres.