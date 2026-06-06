At the grand finale of the Zee Short Film Contest in Mumbai, Dr Subhash Chandra announced that the contest winners will be given the opportunity to direct a feature film.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/zee-short-film-contest-finale-dr-subhash-chandra-inspires-filmmakers-to-redefine-storytelling-future-top-directors-celebrate-emerging-talent-8438606/ Copy









Dr Subhash Chandra inspires filmmakers to redefine storytelling future, top directors celebrate emerging talent.





Zee Short Film Contest finale: ‘Z’, India’s leading content and technology powerhouse, successfully concluded the inaugural nationwide edition of the Zee Short Film Contest with a grand finale at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt, marking the culmination of one of India’s most ambitious multilingual filmmaking talent discovery initiatives. The event brought together some of the country’s most respected filmmakers, emerging creators, industry leaders, and storytelling enthusiasts to celebrate a new generation of cinematic voices.

The evening was graced by Dr Subhash Chandra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., whose presence and words of wisdom inspired young filmmakers, encouraging them to push creative boundaries and shape the future of storytelling. Building on this rich legacy and vision, the Company’s CEO, Punit Goenka reflected on 33 years of ‘Z’s storytelling journey, creating stories that have connected with audiences across generations, while welcoming the nominees as the next generation of storytellers set to shape the future of the ‘Z’ Universe.

The distinguished jury, comprising Anurag Kashyap (Hindi), Ravi Jadhav (Marathi), Srijit Mukherjee (Bengali), P. Samuthirakani (Tamil), Hemanth Rao (Kannada), and Lijo Jose Pellissery (Malayalam), brought their signature charm and style to the red carpet before announcing the winners across eight language categories. The awards recognized excellence through the Best Short Film and Runner-Up Short Film honours across each language, alongside special category awards including Best Actor, Best Writer, Best Cinematographer, Best Editor, Best Composer, Best Comedian, and Special Jury Awards. Adding to the evening’s celebrations was an insightful jury roundtable moderated by noted cinephile Rajeev Masand, where the acclaimed filmmakers shared perspectives on storytelling, regional cinema, technology, and the future of filmmaking in India.

Further strengthening the platform’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent, Dr Subhash Chandra announced a first-of-its-kind opportunity for aspiring filmmakers. As part of the initiative, winners of the Best Short Film award across each language category received a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000, while the Runner-Up Short Film winners were awarded Rs 2,50,000 each. Winners across the special award categories, including acting, writing, cinematography, editing, music, comedy, and jury honours, received a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 each in recognition of their talent and contribution to the craft of filmmaking. In addition, the top two finalists from each language category earned the opportunity to pitch an original feature film script to Zee Studios, with one selected project set to be developed and produced by the studio, creating a direct pathway for emerging creators to transition from short-form storytelling to mainstream feature filmmaking.

The evening marked a fitting culmination of a nationwide search for talent, celebrating the creativity, innovation, and storytelling excellence of emerging filmmakers from across India, while reinforcing ‘Z’s commitment to empowering the next generation of storytellers.