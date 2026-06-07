IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: KL Rahul becomes the first batter in 149 years to…

Indian opener KL Rahul etched his name into the history books by scripting a unique world record during the on-going one-off Test match against Afghanistan at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. He achieved a kind of feat that has never been seen before in the 149-year history of Test cricket. Rahul has become the first batsman to score exactly 100 runs in three consecutive Test innings.

The dramatic milestone unfolded right after Rahul completed his 12th Test century with a flick shot off Ziaur Rahman Sharifi. Just one ball after raising his bat, he struck a crisp cover drive off a loopy half-volley. It looked destined for the boundary, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz pulled off a stunning catch at short cover to dismiss him for exactly 100 off 165 balls.

While getting out right at the century mark is frustrating for any batsman, this particular dismissal sealed an unprecedented “hat-trick” of the same scores.

With this innings, Rahul surpassed Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who had both been dismissed for exactly 100 twice in their careers. KL Rahul equaled the career tallies of Australia’s Steve Waugh and Graeme Wood, who reached that exact number three times, leaving him just one away from England’s Sir Leonard Hutton’s lifetime record of four. However, none of these legends ever did it in back-to-back innings, let alone three in a row.

KL Rahul is coming on the back of a sensational form and it will be fair to say that he has carried it to the one-off Test match. The right-hand batter had 593 runs in 14 matches in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2026 season.

His brilliant century was followed by skipper Shubman Gill’s ton which further pushed India’s case.

This is a developing story..